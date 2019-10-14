Training of National Trainers for Census 2021 taking place from 14-25 Oct

The first batch of the training of National Trainers for Census of India 2021 commenced today at National Statistical System Training Academy (NSSTA), Greater Noida, with Additional RGI, Shri Sanjay inaugurating the interactive training session. This training would take place from 14th October 2019 to 25th October 2019. Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Shri Vivek Joshi would address and interact with the participants during the training.

Census of India is the primary source of data collection from every section of the society and continuing this decennial activity, the 16th Indian Census is to be taken in 2021. Training is a very important aspect of conducting the Census successfully by ensuring the seamless execution of Census 2021 in the field.

At the apex level, there will be 100 National Trainers. The training of National trainers is scheduled from 3rd to 5th week of October 2019. The venues for the trainings are NSSTA, Gr. Noida and ISTM, Delhi. The National trainers are being trained on both Census and Trainer Development Skills (TDS) to further impart training to the next level, that is, Master Trainers.

About 1800 Master Trainers will be deployed for Census 2021 who will impart training to the field trainers. The training of these master trainers will be held in 20 ATIs across India in the month of Nov-Dec, 2019, who will then train the field trainers.

About 44,000 Field Trainers would be trained to provide training to the field functionaries, i.e., the Enumerators and the Supervisors. The training of these FTs will be held at the district level in the Months of Jan-Feb, 2020. They will also further train about 30 lakh Enumerators and their Supervisors in March-June, 2020 at the sub-district level. These Enumerators and Supervisors will do house to house enumeration at designated places.

(With Inputs from PIB)