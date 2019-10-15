UNICEF renews call on all parties to conflict to protect children in Syria

As violence continues to escalate in Syria's northeast, the UN children's agency (UNICEF) has renewed its call on all parties to the conflict to protect children at all times, after confirming at least four children have been killed, and nine others injured in the region

Another seven children have reportedly also been killed in Turkey, the agency said in a Monday statement. "UNICEF is concerned that at least 170,000 children could need humanitarian assistance as a result of the ongoing violence in the area", the agency's Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said.

"Three health facilities and health vehicles and one school came under attack. The A'louk water station supplying water to nearly 400,000 people in Al-Hasakeh is out of service" she added. UNICEF will continue to work through partners to deliver immediate assistance, from supplying water to arranging health consultations and nutrition screenings.

Ms. Fore urged "those fighting in the northeast and elsewhere in Syria must protect civilian infrastructure and not use it for military gains."