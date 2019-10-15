New Zealand deploys second P-3K2 aircraft to support UNSC resolutions

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters and Minister of Defence Ron Mark have announced the New Zealand Government's decision to again deploy a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 (P-3) maritime patrol aircraft to support the implementation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions imposing sanctions against North Korea. New Zealand previously deployed a P-3 in support of UNSC sanctions resolutions in September and October 2018.

"New Zealand strongly supports international efforts to maintain peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. Continuing to work towards the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of North Korea requires the full implementation of UNSC sanctions resolutions, alongside further dialogue," said Mr. Peters.

The sanctions, imposed by the UNSC between 2006 and 2017, are intended to persuade North Korea to denuclearise and abandon its ballistic missiles and other weapons programs.

The P-3 will be based out of Kadena Air Base, Japan and will undertake maritime surveillance above international waters in North Asia from mid-October through November 2019.

"This deployment is New Zealand's second contribution to coordinated efforts alongside our partners to detect and deter North Korea's evasion of UNSC sanctions through illicit ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned goods," said Mr. Mark. "It is important that we continue to work with our partners to support the effective implementation of UNSC sanctions resolutions".

Sanctions resolutions against North Korea were unanimously adopted and supported by permanent UNSC members.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)