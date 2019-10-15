Amit Shah views splendid display of NSG preparedness to tackle terror attack

Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah presided over as Chief Guest on the 35th Raising Day Ceremony of National Security Guard (NSG), at NSG HQ in Manesar, Gurugram today. The Home Minister viewed a splendid display of the preparedness of the NSG to tackle any terror attack against the country, during the event.

Shri Shah started his address by paying tributes to the NSG martyrs who have made the supreme sacrifice for the Nation. He expressed pride and confidence and said that NSG's capabilities in protecting the Nation from all acts of terrorism are unparalleled and it has always upheld its motto of 'Sarvatra, Sarvottam, Suraksha'.

Shri Shah said that terrorism is a curse for any modern developed society and is a roadblock for the growth and development of the people. India has been fighting the longest battle in the world against cross border terrorism. He said that the Modi government's policy of 'zero-tolerance against terrorism' is unchangeable and a force like NSG is fully capable and equipped to safeguard the Nation from terrorism, upholding this policy of the government.

The Home Minister said that India is fighting a decisive battle to eliminate cross border terrorism in India, once and for all. The Modi government has taken a bold decision to abrogate Article 370 for establishing lasting peace in Kashmir. This, Shri Shah said, makes the role of India's commandos of prime importance in maintaining the internal security of the country. Shri Shah expressed confidence that NSG would always remain committed towards the Modi Government's vision of a 'World-class Zero-Error force' and would play a decisive role in eliminating terrorism in India.

In today's time when unconventional warfare is the rule, Shri Shah said, NSG is always prepared and ready to protect the Nation, whether it is in terror attacks like Akshardham, 26/11, Pathankot airbase or any other anti-hijack, bomb diffusion operations. He said that NSG has impressed the world with its capability to counter any terror attack possible today. This inspires confidence in the minds of the people of the country that they are in safe hands, he added.

Shri Shah informed that in view of terror threat perception, the Government of India in 2016 established the 5th regional hub of NSG in Gandhinagar. The brave and selfless commandoes of NSG have been equipped with the latest anti-terror capabilities and weapons. Giving importance to human capabilities over weapons, the Home Minister said that though capabilities like mobility surveillance, counter-drone firepower of NSG have been upgraded, yet any weapon cannot match a commando's bravery and patriotism.

Taking about the variety of activities undertaken by NSG, Shri Shah said that on one hand, NSG has trained with Special Forces of different countries and exchanged best practices, on the other, NSG officers have participated in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and other environmental conservation efforts, which is another form of service to the Nation. The Home Minister also congratulated NSG on its contingent unfurling the National Flag on Mt. Everest.

During the event, Shri Shah also presented medals for gallantry and exemplary service to NSG commandoes and their family members.

(With Inputs from PIB)