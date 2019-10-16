Deputy President to questions on govt interventions to improve service delivery

Deputy President David Mabuza will tomorrow, Thursday, 17 October 2019, field Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly, Parliament, which will, amongst others, focus on government interventions to improve service delivery at local government level and on measures to ignite inclusive economic activity.

Deputy President Mabuza was given the responsibility to chair the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Service Delivery at District Level by President Ramaphosa. The IMC on Service Delivery level is an important institutional mechanism to coordinate and align government interventions to support municipalities in addressing service delivery challenges that negatively impact on the quality of lives of ordinary citizens.

In this regard, the Deputy President will outline strategies to improve the overall performance and the state of local government in respect of key legislative mandates of governance, integrated development, and service delivery.

With regards to measures adopted by the government to ignite economic activity and build investor confidence, the Deputy President will outline interventions to revitalize the economy of our country and the turnaround strategy to reinvigorate the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

Deputy President Mabuza recently held a number of consultations with the Moral Regeneration Movement (MRM), which supports government efforts and initiatives aimed at fostering social cohesion and nation-building. As a result of these ongoing consultations, the Deputy President will further update members of the National Assembly on government efforts to strengthen the role of MRM, including ways of addressing some of the structural and capacity challenges in achieving this critical and strategic mandate.

In his capacity as Chair of the IMC on Land Reform, the Deputy President will brief Parliament on government plans to accelerate the land reform programme in order to support economic development, sustainable human settlements and to further unlock the potential for agricultural productivity. During this Oral Reply to the Parliament, the Deputy President will apprise members on steady progress achieved by the government in accelerating the process of the Land Reform programme.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)