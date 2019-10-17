Kishan Reddy administers oath to NDMC school for ‘No to Single-Use Plastic’

"Over usage of natural resources accelerate climate change and cause ecological imbalance on earth. It is a need of the hour that we use our natural resources in a balanced manner to protect our environment. Plastic is hazardous for the planet and each human being is responsible to reduce it in day-to-day lives to save future of our generation", said Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. This was at a tree plantation and plogging drive, organised by NDMC along with a drive on reducing single-use plastic, in New Delhi today.

Shri Reddy said that the Prime Minister of India has urged the nation from the Red Fort to reduce the single plastic in our lives and save the environment. Accordingly, protection of environment is not only the responsibility of civic bodies or government but it is the equal responsibility of every citizen and should make it a mass movement. He stressed the need for making more efforts for lessening air pollution levels and maintaining ecological balance in New Delhi.

The Minister administered the oath to school students, teachers, morning walkers, and officials for 'No to Single-Use Plastic'. He also flagged off the teams of NDMC School students for a plogging drive in Nehru Park by starting plogging himself. On the occasion, school children performed a very informative Nukkad Natak to spread the awareness about 'No to Single-Use Plastic'.

Chief Secretary, Delhi cum officiating Chairman, NDMC Shri Vijay Kumar Dev was also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)