PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Boris Johnson Brexit gambit hangs in balance https://on.ft.com/2BlUhhb Saudi Aramco delays planned launch of long-awaited IPO https://on.ft.com/33IpFmf

BC Partners-backed cable group in talks to buy Bulgaria’s Vivacom https://on.ft.com/35SLVM6 Overview

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hopes of leading Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 were hanging in the balance after he secured unanimous backing from European Union leaders for a new Brexit deal but faced the threat that it could be rejected in the parliament within 48 hours. Saudi Aramco has delayed the launch of its initial public offering, according to three people familiar with the matter, with one source saying the oil giant wants to wait until it could provide investors clarity on its third-quarter earnings.

Balkan telecoms and media company United Group B.V. is in discussions to acquire Bulgaria's leading telecoms operator Vivacom, according to people familiar with the situation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Also Read: BRIEF-Uk PM Boris Johnson To Seek Supreme Court Ruling On No-Deal Brexit - The Daily Telegraph

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)