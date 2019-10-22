Oil waste collected from Brazil's northeastern coast rises to 280 tonnes

Brazil oil company Petrobras said on Monday it has collected 280 tonnes of oil and sand from the country's northeastern beaches since Sept. 12, following a mysterious oil spill whose causes remain unclear.

Last week, Petrobras said it had collected 200 tonnes of oil waste since Sept. 12. Brazil's government has said the oil spill is Venezuelan in origin, but declined to blame that government for the incident.

Also Read: CEO of Petrobras calls Brazil oil spill 'something extraordinary'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)