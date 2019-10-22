Piyush Goyal leads Indian side at Swiss high-level meetings on rail sector

India and Switzerland decide to carry forward working together in the Rail Transport sector.

The two sides at meetings that concluded last evening have followed upon the 1st meeting of Joint Working Group (JWG) held between two sides after the MoU for cooperation in the rail sector was signed in 2017.

The Indian side was led by the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal at these high-level delegation-level meetings. The Swiss delegation comprising Swiss Officials from the Department of Transport and representatives from Swiss companies was led by Her Excellency Simonetta Sommaruga, Hon'ble Federal Councilor and Head of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy & Communications.

The Swiss Federal Councilor thanked the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal for the prompt response in arranging and interactive session with the delegation and the representatives of Swiss companies working in the area of Rail Transport to showcase their expertise and new products. She stressed the need for a continuous dialogue between the two sides to advance the common interests in finding innovative solutions to technological issues in Railways.

Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, while thanking the Swiss delegation, impressed upon the Make-in-India to enable their products to be competitive in India and use it as a platform for the global market. He directed that issues raised by Swiss companies in respect of expeditious clearance at RDSO and development of new products should be resolved and clarified by the Railway Board.

The discussions in the Joint Working Group focused on Freight and Passenger Cars, Railway Electrification Equipments, Multimodal transport, and tunneling technology. It was also agreed during the meeting that a regular system of follow-up will be institutionalized to monitor the progress of interactions and implementation in a time-bound manner.

(With Inputs from PIB)