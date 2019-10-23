International Development News
Development News Edition
UN food agency provides humanitarian assistance to Yemenis

In a statement, WFP said that the war is taking a heavy toll on those still living in the city; food is scarce, shops are bare, and health facilities are non-existent.

Updated: 23-10-2019 06:05 IST
This is only the second time in over a year that WFP has been able to reach the town, which lies around 20 kilometers south of the crucial port city of Hodeidah where a fragile UN-brokered truce has been observed for some months. Image Credit: Twitter(@WFP)

Whilst most residents in Durayhimi City, Yemen, have fled the fierce fighting between pro-government and rebel Houthi forces, some 200 civilians remain trapped.

On Tuesday, the World Food Programme (WFP) announced that they have managed to reach these highly vulnerable people, and provide much-needed humanitarian assistance.

This is only the second time in over a year that WFP has been able to reach the town, which lies around 20 kilometers south of the crucial port city of Hodeidah where a fragile UN-brokered truce has been observed for some months.

COUNTRY : Yemen Rep
