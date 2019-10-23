International Development News
Development News Edition
Saint-Raphael: One arrested after museum incident

Saint-Raphael
Updated: 23-10-2019 15:00 IST
Saint-Raphael: One arrested after museum incident

Representative Picture. Image Credit: Flickr

A man is holed up at a museum in southern France commune of Saint-Raphael on Wednesday and "threatening" messages in Arabic are reportedly written on the building's walls, AFP reported. Local police have confirmed to Reuters that they are carrying out an operation in Saint-Raphael.

Local police have said that elite "raid" police are carrying out the operation at the museum, according to Reuters.

French media said it was unclear if the man was armed or if there were any hostages.

Update: French police have said that a man has been arrested at the Saint-Raphael museum.

COUNTRY : France
