Essex: 39 dead bodies found in a lorry container, says UK police

The United Kingdom police have found 39 bodies in a lorry container in Essex on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The lorry driver has reportedly been arrested.

Early indications are that 38 adults and one teenager have died, BBC said in a report quoting Essex police.

JUST IN: UK police say they found 39 bodies in a container in Essex pic.twitter.com/lERLYSffYR — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) October 23, 2019

Police said the truck was believed to have come from Bulgaria and to have entered Britain at Holyhead in Wales on Saturday. The driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however, I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process," said Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner. "We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our inquiries continue."

The emergency services said the bodies were discovered in the container at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, located by the River Thames about 20 miles from central London.