Jal Shakti Abhiyan implemented in 5,807 village panchayats in TN

The Tamil Nadu government is implementing the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a campaign for water conservation, in 5,807 village panchayats spread over 249 rural blocks, official sources told PTI on Thursday. They claimed the state is performing better than others on construction of integrated water bodies and their management and has made rain-water harvesting a people's movement.

TN recently launched a Rs 1000-crore “Tamil Nadu Water Resources, Conservation and Augmentation Mission” to rejuvenate water bodies with public participation. Another Rs 750 crore will be utilised from MGNREGS to standardise water tanks. Regarding "Jal Jeevan Mission", a central government programme to provide drinking water to every rural household by 2024, a senior official of the TN government said the state has already been providing piped water supply to 79,394 rural habitations.

TN has established 548 combined water supply schemes and 1.14 lakh individual power pump schemes and associated distribution systems, officials said. The Jal Shakti Mission is in its extended phase II to cover states receiving North-East monsoon rains. The campaign is being carried out from Oct.1-Nov.30 this year with a focus on water stressed districts and blocks. Among other things, rain-water harvesting, maintenance and upkeep of ponds and village tanks, and water conservation, will be highlighted.

A team of officers from the Jal Shakti Ministry will visit and work with district administrations to ensure water conservation.

