9th DTTI meeting held between delegations of India and US

As part of Indo-US Bilateral Defence Cooperation, the 9th Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) meeting was held between the delegations of India and the United States here today. The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Subhash Chandra and Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment of the United States Ms. Ellen M Lord. These meetings are held to bring leadership focus to the bilateral defense trade relationship and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of defense equipment.

The Joint Working Groups, established under DTTI to progress mutually agreed projects for the Armed Forces, provided a status update during the meeting. Engagement with the industry remains a key focus of DTTI for both sides and measures to achieve this goal were also discussed. A significant achievement of the meeting was the signing of 'Statement of Intent' with respect to key deliverables in the near, medium and long terms. This will assist in bringing sustained focus on some of the projects and signal commitment of both sides towards continued collaboration on mutually beneficial issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Subhash Chandra said that while DTTI has been an ongoing process, both sides were now poised to actually achieve tangible outcomes. The shared values that form the bedrock of stable relations between the two sides have led to the deepening of defense ties. The Government of India remains committed to continually engage with the US government and facilitate cooperation between the defense industries of both nations.

Ms. Ellen Lord said that the US National Defence Strategy envisages strengthening defense alliances and partnerships. The DTTI has now matured enough where its varied activities could be translated into accomplishments. She added that the interface of the industry with DTTI would provide necessary fillip to various projects under consideration.

(With Inputs from PIB)