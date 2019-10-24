SDMC issues 310 challans for pollution-related violations; collects Rs 21.35 lakh in fine in one day
Continuing its drive against dust and air pollution, the SDMC has in one day issued 310 challans amounting to Rs 21.35 lakh for burning of solid waste, dry leaves and other violations, officials said on Thursday. In Central Zone, 175 challans were issued amounting Rs 10.5 lakh as fine during night patrolling on Wednesday for violations related to solid waste management and pollution-related laws.
The teams looked for violations such as burning of solid waste, garbage, dry leaves, and plastic, rubber, and construction activities. In Najafgarh Zone, 63 challans have been issued while in the West Zone, 46 were issued.
In all, 310 challans amounting to Rs 21.35 lakh were issued across the four zones. Ahead of Diwali, the national capital's air quality plunged to "very poor" category and was in the "severe" category in Mundka, one of the 14 pollution hotspots in Delhi, owning primarily to unfavourable wind speed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi court awards over Rs 67 lakh to family of SDMC employee killed in road accident
SDMC declares Swachh ranking for hotels
Indonesia's Largest Single-payer System BPJS Kesehatan Teams up with Local Health Apps Startup Halodoc to Improve Equal Access to Health Care Across the Country
UPDATE 4-NBA scraps media access to teams in China amid HK tweet backlash
UPDATE 3-NBA scraps media access to teams in China, Saturday's game on