SDMC issues 310 challans for pollution-related violations; collects Rs 21.35 lakh in fine in one day

Continuing its drive against dust and air pollution, the SDMC has in one day issued 310 challans amounting to Rs 21.35 lakh for burning of solid waste, dry leaves and other violations, officials said on Thursday. In Central Zone, 175 challans were issued amounting Rs 10.5 lakh as fine during night patrolling on Wednesday for violations related to solid waste management and pollution-related laws.

The teams looked for violations such as burning of solid waste, garbage, dry leaves, and plastic, rubber, and construction activities. In Najafgarh Zone, 63 challans have been issued while in the West Zone, 46 were issued.

In all, 310 challans amounting to Rs 21.35 lakh were issued across the four zones. Ahead of Diwali, the national capital's air quality plunged to "very poor" category and was in the "severe" category in Mundka, one of the 14 pollution hotspots in Delhi, owning primarily to unfavourable wind speed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)