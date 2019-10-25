DEFCOM 2019 to be held on 26 and 27 Nov

DEFCOM seminar, jointly organised by the Corps of Signals and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has evolved over the years to become a landmark symposium for collaboration between the Indian armed forces, academia, research and development organisations, and the Industry on aspects pertaining to Information and Communications Technology.

DEFCOM 2019 to be held on 26 and 27 November 2019 at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi will seek to deliberate on the theme, "Communications as a Decisive Catalyst for Jointness". The curtain raiser ceremony for the event was held on 22 October 2019 at India Habitat Centre and attended by senior officers of the Indian armed forces, academia, and industry. Lieutenant General Rajeev Sabherwal, Signal Officer-in-Chief released the brochure for the upcoming seminar. He stressed on the need for the three services to be able to seamlessly communicate with each other from the strategic to the tactical level and apprised the audience on aspects that would be deliberated during the seminar.

Lieutenant General JP Nehra (Retd), Principal Advisor (Defence) of CII highlighted the crucial role played by DEFCOM over the years in promoting collaboration between the armed forces and the industry in the Information and Communications Technology domain. He also encouraged the industry to actively participate in the DEFCOM exhibition with its solutions and products to enhance defense communications.

(With Inputs from PIB)