International Development News
Development News Edition

DEFCOM 2019 to be held on 26 and 27 Nov

Lieutenant General JP Nehra (Retd), Principal Advisor (Defence) of CII highlighted the crucial role played by DEFCOM over the years in promoting collaboration between the armed forces and the industry in the Information and Communications Technology domain.

DEFCOM 2019 to be held on 26 and 27 Nov
He also encouraged the industry to actively participate in the DEFCOM exhibition with its solutions and products to enhance defense communications.   Image Credit: ANI

DEFCOM seminar, jointly organised by the Corps of Signals and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has evolved over the years to become a landmark symposium for collaboration between the Indian armed forces, academia, research and development organisations, and the Industry on aspects pertaining to Information and Communications Technology.

DEFCOM 2019 to be held on 26 and 27 November 2019 at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi will seek to deliberate on the theme, "Communications as a Decisive Catalyst for Jointness". The curtain raiser ceremony for the event was held on 22 October 2019 at India Habitat Centre and attended by senior officers of the Indian armed forces, academia, and industry. Lieutenant General Rajeev Sabherwal, Signal Officer-in-Chief released the brochure for the upcoming seminar. He stressed on the need for the three services to be able to seamlessly communicate with each other from the strategic to the tactical level and apprised the audience on aspects that would be deliberated during the seminar.

Lieutenant General JP Nehra (Retd), Principal Advisor (Defence) of CII highlighted the crucial role played by DEFCOM over the years in promoting collaboration between the armed forces and the industry in the Information and Communications Technology domain. He also encouraged the industry to actively participate in the DEFCOM exhibition with its solutions and products to enhance defense communications.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

ED challenges in SC bail granted by HC to Shivakumar in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate moved the Supreme Court Friday challenging the Delhi High Court decision granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case. A lawyer associated with the case said that Special L...

Delhi Metro services to be available till 10 pm on Diwali

Metro services will be available till 10 pm from all terminal stations of all lines on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday. The last metro train will depart from terminal stations of Airport Express Line New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21, Red Line...

No plan to support Sena to keep BJP out, says Maha Congress chief

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Friday ruled out joining hands with the Shiv Sena to keep the BJP out of power in the state and said his partys mandate was to play the role of responsible opposition. Congress didnt have a...

Workshop for teachers to help kids addicted to internet

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights organized a workshop for the teachers of secondary schools in east Delhi on Friday to help them identify children addicted to the internet. The workshop, held in collaboration with Flair N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019