International Development News
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-The mysterious oil washing up on Brazilian shores

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 22:00 IST
EXPLAINER-The mysterious oil washing up on Brazilian shores

A thick sludge of crude oil has been washing up on vast stretches of Brazil's coast for nearly two months, and authorities and experts have been baffled by its origin.

This is what is known about the environmental disaster and what remains a mystery. WHAT HAS HAPPENED?

Oil has washed up along thousands of kilometers of beaches, mangroves, and reefs on the shores of nine states in northeastern Brazil. More than 100 beaches have been affected, including some of the country's most famous. The exact date oil began arriving ashore is unclear, but the government launched its response on Sept. 2 and the spill captured broader public attention in the following weeks.

As of Oct. 21, Brazil has collected 600 tonnes of the sludge in cleanup efforts, while working to rehabilitate birds and sea turtles coated in the thick crude. HOW IS IT UNUSUAL?

The oil has not arrived in large slicks floating on the surface, as seen in historic spills like the Exxon Valdez oil tanker in 1989 or the 2010 explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil drilling platform in the Gulf of Mexico. Instead, the oil is an especially heavy crude so dense that it often floats below the surface of the water, making it far more difficult to find the source or gauge the full scale.

The oil is surfacing as it washes ashore sporadically, meaning one beach may see large amounts of crude while another next door will be completely unaffected. WHAT HAS THE GOVERNMENT DONE?

Federal environmental agency Ibama, state governments, and the navy have been involved in cleanup efforts. Ibama has said that because the oil does not float, conventional methods are ineffective, such as barriers to keep the oil from reaching the shore. Instead, efforts have been focused on collecting the oil as it washes ashore.

The navy is leading an investigation into the source of the oil, with support from other agencies and state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras. Federal police are also investigating possible criminal activity associated with the spill. WHAT IS THE SOURCE?

Where the oil is coming from remains a mystery, with the government and experts suggesting various theories. Early on, some thought the oil could be residue from washing a ship's tank at sea. But the government now considers that unlikely based on the amount of oil, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Others have speculated it could be a shipwreck, possibly an old ship on the seabed that has corroded to the point that its oil tank leaked. A prominent theory is that the oil is the result of a "ship-to-ship" transfer that went wrong. In such transfers, oil is piped between ships at sea with a hose and other equipment.

If a hose ruptured at night during a transfer and no one noticed, it could take about 20-30 minutes to pump 600 tonnes of oil into the ocean - the amount collected thus far - depending on the transfer rate, estimates Alexandros Glykas, managing director of ship-to-ship risk management consultancy DYNAMARINe. Still, Glykas said it is difficult to prove it was ship-to-ship without physical evidence such as used equipment in the ocean or relevant records from ship-to-ship service providers.

WHAT DOES THE OIL SHOW? The best evidence at hand is from lab tests of oil samples.

An initial report by Petrobras indicated the samples shared the same properties as Venezuelan oil. Brazil's navy has also conducted an analysis that confirmed the oil was Venezuelan. But Brazil government officials say that does not mean the country of Venezuela is responsible. Venezuela's government and state oil firm PDVSA has denied any involvement in the spill.

Reuters cannot verify the findings as neither report has been made public. Two people familiar with the matter said the documents had been marked as state secrets, although it was unclear for what reason. The Federal University of Bahia, located in one of the states affected by the spill, conducted its own study concluding that the oil was Venezuelan, said Olivia Oliveira, a researcher involved in the study.

The density and sulfur content of the oil, which could aid in identifying its source, are harder to confirm because of the breakdown of the oil as it sits in the seawater for months. Oliveira declined to provide a copy of the university's report, saying it had been provided to police and federal prosecutors and remained part of an ongoing investigation.

Also Read: U.S. supports Brazil's steps towards OECD membership -Pompeo

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. Attorney General Barr's review of Russia probe faces backlash

U.S. Attorney General William Barr faced growing criticism from Democrats on Friday after the Justice Department said it had intensified its politically charged review of the origins of the investigation into Russian interference in the 201...

Debris dumped at Karkardooma land by anti-social elements: DDA after Gahlot's warning

The DDA on Friday said debris being dumped at a 10-acre land owned by it near the Karkardooma metro station was done by anti-social elements and they should be prosecuted. The urban bodys statement comes a day after Delhis Environment Minis...

UPDATE 6-Vietnamese may be among UK truck dead as police make three more arrests

Police investigating the deaths of 39 people in a truck near London said they had arrested three more suspects on Friday on suspicion of human trafficking amid signs that some of the dead may be Vietnamese.As forensic experts began the proc...

No vacancy for people with disabilities will be filled by any other category: Rlys

As the protest against irregularities in railway recruitment in the disabled category entered the third day on Friday, the railways assured the agitators that no vacancy for divyangjan will be filled by any other category. The sit-in protes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019