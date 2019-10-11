U.S. supports Brazil’s steps towards OECD membership -Pompeo

The United States supports Brazil's bid to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are enthusiastic supporters of Brazil's entry into this important institution and the United States will make a strong effort to support Brazil's accession," Pompeo said.

Pompeo sent a letter to the OECD in late August backing the bids by Argentina and Romania but made no mention of Brazil, according to two Brazilians who saw the letter. "The leaked letter does not accurately represent the United States' position with respect to OECD enlargement," Pompeo said.

