International Development News
Development News Edition

Peacebuilding, recovery plan see progress in CAR: UN mission chief

On the positive side, monitoring of the peace agreement is now operational at local and national levels, said Mr. Ndiaye, with MINUSCA helping to contain or avoid crises.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 22:28 IST
Peacebuilding, recovery plan see progress in CAR: UN mission chief
Another commission to examine the root causes of conflict in CAR, and propose justice measures, is also continuing its work throughout the country and will present its report next month. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_CAR)

Updating the Security Council on the situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Friday, the head of the UN Mission in the country, MINUSCA, called on the country's friends and partners, including the Council, to "transform the dreams of peace, prosperity and development of millions of Central Africans into a lasting reality".

Looking back over events that have taken place since his last such briefing in June, Mankeur Ndiaye reiterated his observation that hopes have been raised, following the signing of a peace and reconciliation agreement in February, in the capital Bangui, the implementation of which has been a major preoccupation of MINUSCA. He outlined both the progress made and the challenges faced by the vast nation.

Progress in peacebuilding, security, and development

On the positive side, monitoring of the peace agreement is now operational at local and national levels, said Mr. Ndiaye, with MINUSCA helping to contain or avoid crises. In the town of Bossangoa, for example, Muslim civilians have been able to return home, and move freely, for the first time since large-scale inter-communal killings in 2013.

Special security units have now been launched in the north-west of the country, continued the MINUSCA chief, and the Government is planning to despatch similar units to the north-east and south-east of the country as soon as possible. It is expected that this will ensure the continued engagement of armed groups in the peace process.

In addition, disarmament, demobilization, rehabilitation and reintegration (DDRR) efforts have continued. Despite the reluctance of the 3R armed rebel group to participate, some 583 fighters have been disarmed and demobilized since December 2018.

The process of justice and reconciliation is also advancing, with the help of MINUSCA, said Mr, Ndiaye, and national consultations on a future Truth, Justice Reparations and Reconciliation Committee are ongoing in many parts of the country.

Another commission to examine the root causes of conflict in CAR, and propose justice measures, is also continuing its work throughout the country and will present its report next month.

The national peacebuilding and recovery plan has seen progress, declared Mr. Ndiaye: with some 2,4 billion dollars released on October 1, funding of the plan has now reached over 67 percent, and 400 projects, in several socio-economic sectors aimed at making a tangible improvement in the lives of CAR citizens, are now underway.

State authority continues to be extended, added the MINUSCA chief, thanks to the engagement of the Government, the UN, and other partners. The number of officials on the grounds has doubled since 2015, 1346 members of the armed forces are deployed nationally, and 1050 police are present in 15 prefectures.

Challenges to peace and security remain

However, many challenges remain. Despite a halving in the numbers of human rights violations, attacks against civilians, sexual violence, restrictions on the liberty of movement, and kidnappings are still taking place.

Mr. Ndiaye noted his particular concern surrounding the tense security situation in the north-east of CAR since July. Fighting between two armed groups, the Movement of Central African Liberators for Justice (MLCJ) and the Popular Front for the Renaissance of Central Africa (FPRC), has led to many casualties, and the displacement of several thousand people. MINUSCA and other partners have been mobilized to end the violence.

Other challenges outlined by Mr. Ndiaye include the risk of violence linked to transhumance - seasonal livestock grazing - which starts with the arrival of the dry season; ongoing examples of illegal taxation; and the slow progress of laws associated with the peace process, notably those to do with decentralization and the status of former Heads of State.

Dealing with the root causes of conflict

The planned 2020/ 2021 elections in CAR should, declared Mr, Ndiaye, help to resolve the root causes of conflict in the country, reinforce democratic governance, and support the process of decentralization.

Authorities have already begun to prepare for the elections, adopting a new electoral code in July, preparing a new electoral map, and setting aside more than two million dollars to finance the poll. When added to the amount provided by the EU and other partners, the budget for the elections stands at around 41,8 million dollars.

However, the preparations remain threatened by a lack of technical, financial and human resources, said Mr. Ndiaye. MINUSCA does not yet have an appropriate logistical mandate, and ongoing insecurity is sowing doubt in the minds of the country's political class. A major delay in elections could be damaging to democracy and peace in CAR, he warned, calling on the international community to provide an appropriate mandate and the necessary funds.

MINUSCA currently has nearly 13,000 uniformed personnel serving the country's five-year-old peacekeeping mission, aiming to restore security and provide support for human rights efforts, following years of political upheaval.

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Falcons' Ryan (ankle) practices, will be game-time decision

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan practiced on Friday but Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Ryan will be a game-time decision when Atlanta hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Falcons 1-6 said Ryan will be listed as questionable ...

UPDATE 7-EU agrees Brexit extension but sets no date as UK squabbles over election

The European Union agreed on Friday to Londons request for a Brexit deadline extension but set no new departure date, giving Britains divided parliament time to decide on Prime Minister Boris Johnsons call for a snap election.There was full...

Nitish inspects Patna ghats prior to 'Chhath' festival

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday took stock of the arrangements at several ghats along river Ganga for the four- day Chhath festival beginning October 31. Kumar inspected various Ganga ghats from ...

Swathi murder case: HC dismisses plea by father of accused to stall film release

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by the father of the accused in the Swathi murder case that sought to stall the release of a Tamil movie, Nungambakkam which is allegedly based on it. Swathi, 24, was hacked to death with a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019