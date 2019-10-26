International Development News
Development News Edition

Millions face power cuts as California fires spread

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 21:23 IST
Millions face power cuts as California fires spread
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Californian officials warned on Saturday that "historic and extreme" wind conditions were set to fan raging wildfires in the north of the state as millions of residents face power cuts. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as the so-called Kincade Fire spread to 23,700 acres (9,591 hectares) after breaking out on Wednesday in the Sonoma wine region.

The blaze, which is burning in remote steep terrain, has destroyed about 50 structures and forced the evacuation of the small community of Geyserville and of nearby vineyard operations. "This is definitely an event that we're calling historic and extreme," David King, meteorologist for the US National Weather Service, told Saturday's Los Angeles Times.

"What's making this event really substantial... is the amount of time that these winds are going to remain." Hot, intense winds are expected to pick up on Saturday and last into Monday. The state's largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., said it expected to cut off power to 850,000 customers -- a precautionary shutdown that local media say would affect about two million people.

"The weather event could be the most powerful in California in decades," PG&E said, with dry northeast winds forecast to gust up to 70 miles per hour (112 kilometers per hour). "PG&E will need to turn off power for safety several hours before the potentially damaging winds arrive," it added.

"Winds of this magnitude pose a higher risk of damage and sparks on the electric system and rapid wildfire spread." About 1,300 firefighters battled the Kincade Fire, which is only five percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Protection. "I can't explain it," 70-year-old Tina Tavares, who was evacuated from her Geyserville home, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

"It's like you're in a bad earthquake, the ground is opening up... and you're seeing it and don't know what to do." PG&E has come under fierce scrutiny after it reported that even though power had already been shut down to nearly 28,000 customers in Sonoma County this week, some high-voltage transmission lines were still operating when the fire broke out. The same type of lines was responsible for California's deadliest wildfire ever -- last year's Camp Fire, which killed 86 people.

PG&E, which filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year, has been blamed for several other fires in the state in recent years. Governor Newsom hit out at the company on Friday, saying it had put "profits over the people of California for too long." He said it was "infuriating beyond words" that a state such as California had to endure blackouts.

"It's about dog-eat-dog capitalism meeting climate change," he said, referring to PG&E. "It's a story about greed, and they need to be held accountable." Further south in California, tens of thousands of residents near Santa Clarita, just north of Los Angeles, evacuated their homes this week as the so-called Tick Fire scorched over 4,000 acres. The blaze forced the shutdown of all schools in the area as well as a major freeway, creating traffic chaos for commuters.

Some 1,325 firefighters backed by air tankers and helicopters battled the flames close to densely packed communities, with 10,000 structures at threat, officials said. Six homes were destroyed, though the number was expected to rise.

Wildfires also erupted over the border in Mexico's Baja California state, where local civil protection authorities said on Friday that three people had been killed and over 150 homes destroyed. The state's director of civil protection, Antonio Rosquillas, said that the municipality of Tecate, bordering the United States, was worst hit. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

Science News Roundup: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022; Post-apocalyptic fossils show rise of mammals after dinosaur demise

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Huge crowds join grassroots march for jailed Catalan leaders

Hundreds of thousands of Catalans marched peacefully through Barcelona on Saturday in support of calls to free jailed separatist leaders, after the regions mayors demanded it is allowed to map out its own political future. The city has witn...

Light and Sound show offers glimpses of Army's contribution

A Light and Sound show highlighting contribution of the Indian Army to the nation since Independence was inaugurated at the National War Memorial here on the eve of 73rd Infantry Day. Lt Gen S K Saini, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief o...

Three held after shootout with police in Delhi's Qutabgarh area

Three members of the infamous Gogi gang were arrested on Saturday, following a shootout with police in northwest Delhis Qutabgarh area, officials said. The accused have been identified as Sachin 24, a resident of Rohinis Sector-20 area, Vis...

Our team is prepared: Rani Rampal on upcoming FIH Olympic qualifier against USA

As Indian womens hockey team gears up to play the FIH Olympic qualifier against the US, skipper Rani Rampal on Saturday said the team is ready for the game and they have done preparations to come out with all guns blazing. Our team is prepa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019