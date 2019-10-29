International Development News
Development News Edition

Narrowing of gender gaps crucial for growth and equality in Latin America: UN

Large differences also exist among countries in the region when it comes to the pace of growth, and the levels of female participation achieved, with figures lagging significantly in developing countries. 

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 07:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 07:08 IST
Narrowing of gender gaps crucial for growth and equality in Latin America: UN
Greater work opportunities do not necessarily imply greater participation or, the better quality of life, the study indicates. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

More women are entering the workforce across Latin America, with an increase in 11 percent in the last 30 years, putting the region ahead of the curve when it comes to growth in female labor force participation, according to new data published by the United Nations on Monday.

The research gathered jointly by the UN's Economic Commission for Latin American and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the International Labour Organization (ILO), spotlights the array of factors influencing women's labor participation in the region while highlighting the social and economic benefits of women in the workforce.

Women's access to paid opportunities and the narrowing of gender gaps are "crucial for growth, equality and poverty reduction in the region," the authors highlight in the new study.

Despite a closing disparity between the number of working men versus women, the new figures demonstrate that the gap between women's labor participation versus that of men still amounts to more than 25 percent on average. Further, a deeper dive into pay scale shows that for each hour worked, women's earnings are on average 17 percent below those of men, of the same age and education and economic status.

Large differences also exist among countries in the region when it comes to the pace of growth, and the levels of female participation achieved, with figures lagging significantly in developing countries.

In 2018 overall, over half of all women (aged 15 or over) in 18 countries in the region were working, with Peru taking the lead at 68.7 percent, followed by Bolivia with 63 percent, and among the lowest, Costa Rica at 45.1 percent, and 43. 5 percent in Mexico.

One of the main factors underpinning a growing working women population is higher education-the study demonstrates a positive correlation between a number of school years completed, with rates of labor participation. In Peru, for example, 90 percent of women with advanced education (which in this case refers to schooling beyond high-school level), we're working, and 80 percent in Venezuela, with similar correlations in neighboring countries.

The gaps can be attributed to an array of circumstances; from national economic status to social and cultural expectations, the authors note, and it is "crucial" to take into account that the decision to work, in turn, has an impact on other facets of life.

Greater work opportunities do not necessarily imply greater participation or, the better quality of life, the study indicates. The amount of unpaid work to be done within the household, along with working for economic earnings, can double a women's workload if unpaid duties are not balanced.

Broadening women's participation in the labor market, therefore, "necessitates major changes in society."

Technology, equal access to education, declining fertility rates, and greater levels of average income have levied the time needed to carry out domestic tasks, which have collectively contributed to greater numbers of working women in the region, Alicia Bárcena, ECLAC's Executive Secretary, and Juan Felipe Hunt, the ILO's acting Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean stated in the document's foreword.

"Progress has also been achieved in terms of political rights and social norms. However, some areas that could limit the growth of labor participation are still lagging, " she said, "these include gender gaps regarding expected educational achievement and cultural aspects that promote women's reproductive and caregiving role."

Greater participation of women in the workforce pursues gender equity goals, as established in the UN's Sustainable Development target (SDG 5), which highlights that gender equality is not only a human right but a prerequisite to achieving a peaceful and sustainable world, the report highlights.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NFL notebook: Trubisky retains job as Bears' QB

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is not making a quarterback change following Mitchell Trubiskys two costly fourth-quarter turnovers on Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Nagy confirmed Monday that Trubisky, not backup Chase Daniel,...

Coyotes hand Sabres first home loss in shootout

Arizonas Nick Schmaltz scored the only shootout goal in the Coyotes 3-2 win over Buffalo on Monday night, handing the Sabres their first home loss this season. Schmaltz beat Buffalo goaltender Carter Hutton with a forehand shot on the glove...

Wellington-based JRNY carving out a niche in InsurTech market

The wellington-based company, JRNY, is carving out a niche in the Insurance Technology InsurTech market.In the last month alone JRNY has racked up a number of accolades, including being named One to Watch by Deloitte at the Fast 50 Rising S...

UPDATE 2-California regulator to investigate utilities' mass fire-prevention power outages

California regulators said on Monday they will open a formal probe of whether utilities violated any rules by cutting power to millions of residents for days as a precaution during recent periods of high winds and heightened wildfire risks....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019