Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde appointed as next Chief Justice of India

Shri Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde has been a Judge of the Supreme Court since April 12, 2013.

Shri Justice Bobde, born on April 24, 1956, was enrolled as an Advocate on September 13, 1978. Image Credit: Pixabay

The President has appointed Shri Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, Judge of the Supreme Court as the next Chief Justice of India with effect from November 18, 2019.

Shri Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde has been a Judge of the Supreme Court since April 12, 2013. Earlier he served as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court for about six months since October 16, 2012. He has also been an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000, and a Permanent Judge from March 28, 2002.

Shri Justice Bobde, born on April 24, 1956, was enrolled as an Advocate on September 13, 1978. He started his practice at the High Court Bench at Nagpur and the District Court at Nagpur and occasionally at the High Court at Bombay and the Supreme Court of India in civil, constitutional, labor, company, election, and taxation matters. He specialized in constitutional, administrative, company, environmental and election laws.

(With Inputs from PIB)

