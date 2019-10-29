Korea: President Moon's mother Kang Han-ok dies at 92

Korean President Moon Jae-in's mother Kang Han-ok has died aged 92, local media reported on Tuesday quoting official residence Blue House. Moon's mother reportedly died of old age in Busan and the president and first lady Kim Jung-sook were apparently by Kang Han-ok side at the time of her death.

Moon plans to keep Kang Han-ok's funeral limited to friends and family and has reportedly asked the public to not make a visit to the mourning altar or send flowers. It's the first time in modern South Korean history that an incumbent South Korean president's parent has died.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.