R.K. Mathur administered oath as new Lt. Governor of Ladakh

In a simple but historic ceremony, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Gita Mittal administered the oath of office to Shri R.K. Mathur as the new Lt. Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh today.

After swearing-in, Shri Mathur said border areas have a lot of development activities to be implemented. Already the Government of India is implementing several programs in the region, priorities for Ladakh will be set in the new regime in consultation with the public and Hill Councils, he said. He added that his experience in the backward areas and border areas in the capacity of Tripura Chief Secretary and as Defence Secretary will be useful.

After swearing in Shri Mathur was given a Guard of Honour at the venue by the Ladakh Police. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the presence of officials of Leh and Kargil Hill Councils, Army and Para Military forces, religious leaders and Ladakh public.

(With Inputs from PIB)