International Development News
Development News Edition

R.K. Mathur administered oath as new Lt. Governor of Ladakh

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the presence of officials of Leh and Kargil Hill Councils, Army and Para Military forces, religious leaders and Ladakh public.

R.K. Mathur administered oath as new Lt. Governor of Ladakh
After swearing in Shri Mathur was given a Guard of Honour at the venue by the Ladakh Police. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

In a simple but historic ceremony, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Gita Mittal administered the oath of office to Shri R.K. Mathur as the new Lt. Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh today.

After swearing-in, Shri Mathur said border areas have a lot of development activities to be implemented. Already the Government of India is implementing several programs in the region, priorities for Ladakh will be set in the new regime in consultation with the public and Hill Councils, he said. He added that his experience in the backward areas and border areas in the capacity of Tripura Chief Secretary and as Defence Secretary will be useful.

After swearing in Shri Mathur was given a Guard of Honour at the venue by the Ladakh Police. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the presence of officials of Leh and Kargil Hill Councils, Army and Para Military forces, religious leaders and Ladakh public.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Upcoming by-polls in Bengal must be violence-free: Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the by-polls to three Assembly seats in the state on November 25 must be free from violence to erase memories of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the eastern state which had created a di...

PM Modi reviews Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade presented by police contingents

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today, administered the National Unity Day Pledge at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. He also reviewed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade presented by various police contin...

Patanik condoles demise of Gurudas Dasgupta

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former MP and CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta. Dasgupta, 83, died in Kolkata following prolonged illness. Saddened to learn about passing away of veteran Commu...

Huber and Suhner enters mining market with innovative solutions for critical communication infrastructure

Drawing on its extensive experience in providing solutions for optical connectivity in harsh environmental conditions, HUBER and UHNER is now leading the way in supplying the mining industry with innovative bespoke solutions that address th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019