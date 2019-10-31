International Development News
One block at Hungary's nuclear plant down due to automatic shutdown

  Reuters
  • |
  Budapest
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 14:18 IST
One of the four reactors at Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant shut down on Thursday morning when an automatic defense mechanism kicked in, the plant said in a statement.

The incident, which experts are investigating, had no safety implications, it said.

The plant has four 500-megawatt Soviet-made VVER reactors, which are operating on a 20-year lifetime extension.

