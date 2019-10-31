One block at Hungary's nuclear plant down due to automatic shutdown

One of the four reactors at Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant shut down on Thursday morning when an automatic defense mechanism kicked in, the plant said in a statement.

The incident, which experts are investigating, had no safety implications, it said.

The plant has four 500-megawatt Soviet-made VVER reactors, which are operating on a 20-year lifetime extension.

Also Read: To cut cost, NPCIL building atomic reactors being built in fleet mode construction: Vyas

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)