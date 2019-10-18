International Development News
Development News Edition
To cut cost, NPCIL building atomic reactors being built in fleet mode construction: Vyas

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 18-10-2019 16:25 IST
To increase standardisation and bring modularity in building atomic power reactors, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is going for fleet mode construction for future projects, DAE Secretary K N Vyas said on Friday. Speaking at the India Energy Forum's Nuclear Conclave, he said 17 new reactors are now in the pipeline, with seven already under construction.

"We are going in for fleet mode for construction, thereby reducing construction costs and speeding up construction time," Vyas, who is also the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, said. He said India is an old player in the nuclear energy sector with the first research reactor in Asia being commissioned in the country.

"Our learning curve was steep and we could ramp up the reactor construction to 22 reactors over the last few decades, the seventh largest fleet in the world," Vyas added.

COUNTRY : India
