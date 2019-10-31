International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ukraine decries Nord Stream 2 approval, says it weakens Europe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kyiv
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:12 IST
UPDATE 1-Ukraine decries Nord Stream 2 approval, says it weakens Europe
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Denmark's decision to approve the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, designed by Moscow to bypass Ukraine, strengthens Russia and weakens Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

Ukraine's fragile economy is at risk of losing billions of dollars in transit fees if Moscow deprives it of Russian gas transit to Europe. Russia and Ukraine, which have been at loggerheads since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014. Moscow is building new pipelines to Europe, such as Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream, to bypass Ukraine, which is now a major route for Europe's Russian gas supplies. Following the completion of the new pipelines, Russian gas transit via Ukraine will shrink to a trickle.

On Wednesday, Denmark gave its approval for the construction of Nord Stream 2 in a crucial boost for the pipeline, welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "This is a geopolitical issue, this strengthens Russia and weakens Europe," Zelenskiy told a joint briefing with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv.

The United States and several east European, Nordic and Baltic countries have also expressed concern that the Gazprom-led 1,230km (765 miles) pipeline from Russia to Germany will increase Europe's reliance on Russian gas. The European Commission said its position on Nord Stream 2 had not changed after Denmark's approval and that the pipeline should be dealt with in line with European regulations.

"If it is built it will have to operate in a transparent and non-discriminatory way with an appropriate degree of regulatory oversight implying that key principle of international and European legislation," the EU said. The pipeline would double the existing annual capacity of Nord Stream to 110 billion cubic meters, more than 50% of Russia's total gas exports to Europe.

Also Read: BJP was exposed in front of world when it refused permission for Denmark travel: Kejriwal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US releases first images of raid on Baghdadi's compound in Syria

The US military has released the first footage of the raid by special forces in northern Syria that resulted in the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terror group. Baghdadi, 48, died on Saturday after the worlds...

UPDATE 1-Hezbollah: Hariri resignation wastes time needed for reform in Lebanon

Hezbollahs parliamentary bloc said on Thursday the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as prime minister would waste time available to enact reforms that are widely seen as necessary to steer Lebanon out of an economic crisis.In a televised state...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher at open after strong Apple, Facebook results

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday after strong quarterly reports from Apple and Facebook but uncertainty around a potential trade deal between the United States and China capped gains.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.68 ...

Hezbollah: Hariri resignation wastes time needed for reform in Lebanon

Hezbollahs parliamentary bloc said on Thursday the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as prime minister had wasted time needed to enact reforms that are widely seen as necessary to steer Lebanon out of an economic crisis.In a televised statement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019