International Development News
Development News Edition

New report provides baseline for measuring Govt's work to end sexual violence

Attrition and progression: Reported sexual violence victimizations in the criminal justice system analyses 23,739 sexual violence victimizations reported to Police between July 2014 and June 2018.

New report provides baseline for measuring Govt's work to end sexual violence
“For every 100 sexual violence incidents reported to the Police,” Jan Logie says, “the figures show only 31 made it to court, 11 resulted in a conviction and 6 in imprisonment. Image Credit: Pixabay

A new report by the Ministry of Justice provides an important baseline for measuring the Government's work to address and end sexual violence in New Zealand.

Attrition and progression: Reported sexual violence victimizations in the criminal justice system analyses 23,739 sexual violence victimizations reported to Police between July 2014 and June 2018.

"Everyone deserves to live free from violence and to get the support and resolution they need when they've been harmed," said Jan Logie, Under-Secretary to the Minister of Justice (Sexual and Domestic Violence Issues).

"Unfortunately for too long, too many people have faced barriers accessing our justice system.

"For every 100 sexual violence incidents reported to the Police," Jan Logie says, "the figures show only 31 made it to court, 11 resulted in a conviction and 6 in imprisonment.

"This isn't good enough and demonstrates the importance of our whole-of-Government approach to ending family violence and sexual violence. No single agency or department can fix this on their own. We have to work together, work differently and work across the whole justice system so every person harmed can get the resolution they need.

"This report does not make for happy reading, but it is crucial that we have good data to measure our progress against.

"We can already see positive results, with the changes Police have made to the way they investigate sexual assaults reflected in a 34% increase in the number of investigations resulting in court action just in the last year, and a substantial decrease in the proportion of victimizations not classed as a crime," said Jan Logie.

"But there is still a very long way to go. This Government is committed to making progress on these long-term challenges. We are improving court facilities, providing psycho-social support for complainants, the Solicitor-General has issued new prosecution guidelines, and later this year will introduce legislation to address long-standing issues with our sexual violence laws."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Several automakers back Trump in two other California vehicle emissions suits

General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and other major automakers late Thursday sought to intervene on the side of the Trump administration in two additional legal challenges to its efforts to bar California from...

Flames rally behind Tkachuk, beat Preds in OT

Calgarys Matthew Tkachuk tied the score in the final minute of regulation and tallied a spectacular game-winning goal at the buzzer in overtime as the Flames rallied past the host Nashville Predators 6-5 on Thursday. The Flames scored four ...

UPDATE 5-Southern California endures second straight day of wind-stoked wildfires

A fresh spate of Southern California wildfires roared to life on Thursday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as the region faced a second day of explosively fierce Santa Ana winds that have fanned flames, displacing thousands of res...

UPDATE 1-S.Korea searches for survivors of helicopter crash off disputed islands

Rescue services were searching for seven missing passengers of a South Korean fire department helicopter that crashed into the sea off the disputed islets of Dokdo on late Thursday, officials said on Friday.The Airbus Helicopters H225 aircr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019