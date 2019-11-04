International Development News
Drivers to receive automatic two-year extension on licenses

Over 144,000 drivers’ time-limited licenses are due to expire in the next two years; 67,000 in the 12 months from 1 December 2019 and a further 77,000 the year after.

“The extension is a pragmatic, short-term measure to avert the potential for thousands of drivers becoming unlicensed over the next two years,” Julie Anne Genter said. Image Credit: Pixabay

Drivers holding a current five-year learner or restricted car or motorbike license, expiring between 1 December 2019 and 1 December 2021, will receive an automatic two-year extension, Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter announced today.

"The extension is a pragmatic, short-term measure to avert the potential for thousands of drivers becoming unlicensed over the next two years," Julie Anne Genter said.

"The reprieve gives learner and restricted drivers a little more time to get their full license, improve their driving skills or save up to pay for the test, but I want to be clear that people on time-restricted licenses need to take the necessary steps as soon as possible to move to a full license.

"The imminent expiration of driver licenses is linked to a rule change in 2014 that introduced a five-year time limit on restricted or learner licenses.

"Whether people are unaware their license is time-limited, or for other reasons, the current rate of learner or restricted drivers progressing to the next license stage is too low.

"Time-limited licenses make sense in theory, but we also need to acknowledge that people without the resources, training, or support to pass these tests risk becoming unlicensed when time's up. This situation points to a larger problem with our licensing system, which is why over the next two years the government will:

Immediately review the Graduated Driver Licensing System

Launch a communication campaign to help license holders understand the changes and encourage them to progress to the next license stage;

Develop additional programs to help disadvantaged young drivers access licensing

Expand access to driver training and resources in schools

Increase the capacity of driver license testing sites.

"My message to license holders in this situation is - don't wait. Book your test now. If cost is an issue talk to Work and Income about the financial assistance on offer.

"While extended expired license will be legal to drive on, I nevertheless encourage holders to either progress or renew the license so it is visibly up-to-date. This will make it simpler if you use your license as ID for proof of age," said Julie Anne Genter.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

