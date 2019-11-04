IRPS Manoj Pande takes over as Member Staff of Railway Board

Shri Manoj Pande, Indian Railways Personnel Service (IRPS) (1981 CS Exam) has taken over as Member Staff, Railway Board and ex-officio Secretary to Govt. of India on 2nd November 2019. Prior to this, he was working as Director General, Personnel, Railway Board.

During his long career, Shri Pande has worked in various capacities in different Railways beginning with Central Railway and in Diesel Locomotive Works, Western Railway, West Central Railway, South Central Railway, and South Eastern Railway. He was the Principal Chief Personnel Officer for over 12 years in three different Zonal Railways – West Central Railway, South Central Railway, and South Eastern Railway. He was Executive Director/Advisor (Training & MPP) in Railway Board prior to his promotion as Additional Member (Staff) in January 2017.

He also has the unique distinction of being the first Divisional Personnel Officer of a new Division (Bhopal) and the first Chief Personnel Officer of a new Railway (West Central Railway). In all these assignments, simplification of procedures was done besides staff welfare initiatives.

He is a Post Graduate in Economics from Delhi School of Economics, MBA (Specialization in HR), L.L.B. and has a Diploma in Russian language from JNU. He has a keen interest in Railway Heritage and History and has written several articles on the subject. He was also the winner of Rs.50 lakhs in the KBC 2007.

