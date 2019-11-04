International Development News
SkillsBuild platform launched to provide personal assessment to students

Students will also receive recommendations on role-based education for specific jobs that include technical and professional learning.

SkillsBuild offers digital learning content from IBM and partners such as CodeDoor, Coorpacademy, and Skillsoft. Image Credit: Twitter(@DGT_MSDE)

Directorate General of Training (DGT), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), today announced the launch of the SkillsBuild platform in collaboration with IBM. As part of the programme, a two-year advanced diploma in IT, networking and cloud computing, co-created and designed by IBM, will be offered at the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) & National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs). The platform will be extended to train ITI & NSTI faculty on building skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI). SkillsBuild offers digital learning content from IBM and partners such as CodeDoor, Coorpacademy, and Skillsoft.

The digital platform will provide a personal assessment of the cognitive capabilities and personality via MyInnerGenius to the students. They will then learn foundational knowledge about digital technologies, as well as professional skills such as resume-writing, problem solving and communication. Students will also receive recommendations on role-based education for specific jobs that include technical and professional learning.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr.Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship said, "Our Government is using technology effectively for benefiting the public and for bringing innovation in welfare schemes. We understand the importance of AI and the role it can play in improving lives. With the making of our New India, it is imperative that we consistently upgrade ourselves. I extend my gratitude to IBM for this collaboration in empowering students with new-age capabilities and professional skills. This initiative will help the youth to scale themselves as per the changing market trends."

Dr. K.P. Krishnan, secretary, MSDE said "Technology is constantly evolving and making our lives easier and better. It is imperative that we make the most of it and especially when it comes to skilling our youth. Technology helps in better, more efficient training as it brings with better assessment and outcomes. I look forward to seeing the outcome of this program and its further expansion towards positively changing the lives of our youth,".

"Our collaboration with MSDE will help the next-gen to compete in the global economy. Skills are the new currency and this program will address industries' constant struggle for job-ready individuals. The platform will help students develop the technical and professional skills needed for competitive "new collar" jobs. SkillsBuild platform will reinforce IBM's commitment to enabling life-long learning in India and aligning with the Skills India initiative by the Government of India," says Chaitanya Sreenivas, Vice President and HR Head, IBM India Pvt. Ltd.

"We are constantly introducing programs aimed at skilling the youth in this technological age and hand-holding them to match their capabilities with the needs of the industry. This collaboration is a step in the same direction and will surely suit the industry requirements. DGT is committed to digitally revolutionize the vocational training system in India and partner with industry leaders to provide the apt industrial exposure to the youth." said Mr.Rajesh Aggarwal, Director General, DGT about the partnership.

This initiative is part of IBM's global commitment to create a job-ready workforce and to build the next generation of skills needed for new collar careers. The platform is deployed with the support of leading NGOs like the Unnati and Edunet Foundation. IBM Volunteers along with the NGOS will offer students personalized coaching and experiential learning opportunities. IBM joined hands with the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in early 2018 to launch a first-of-its-kind 'New Collar Curriculum. Post the successful completion of the course, in September 2019, 19 students were offered a five-month paid internship at IBM.

(With Inputs from PIB)

