Iraq: Forces open fire at protesters in Baghdad; at least 5 dead

Security forces opened fire on protesters in the Iraqi capital Baghdad which killed at least 5 people on Monday, Reuters reported, quoting witnesses. Earlier in the day, security forces shot dead three protesters and wounded 19 when they dispersed a violent demonstration outside the Iranian Consulate in the Shiite holy city of Karbala.

Iraq has seen mass protests in the capital and across the mostly Shiite south in recent days that are fueled by economic grievances and directed at the government and powerful political parties.

More than 250 people have been killed since the protests first erupted early last month.

Further details are awaited.