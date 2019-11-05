International Development News
Development News Edition

Selling cannabis to public remains illegal, SA Police Service warns

This includes the maintenance or restoration of physical or mental health or well-being in human beings but does not include a dependence-producing or dangerous substance or drug.

Selling cannabis to public remains illegal, SA Police Service warns
The SAPS and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) made the warning in a statement issued on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has warned that the establishment of illegal dispensaries/outlets, online sites and social media platforms for marketing and selling cannabis and related products to the public remains illegal.

This excludes instances permitted by the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

The warning comes after the SAPS established that the illegal substances, sold by businesses operating legally in terms of the Traditional Health Practitioners Act, are also being sold to the public as franchises authorized to deal in cannabis and cannabis-related products.

In terms of the Traditional Health Practitioners Act, "traditional medicine" is an object or substance used in traditional health practice for the diagnosis, treatment or prevention of physical or mental illness for any curative or therapeutic purpose.

This includes the maintenance or restoration of physical or mental health or well-being in human beings but does not include a dependence-producing or dangerous substance or drug.

The SAPS and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) made the warning in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"Only an adult person may use, possess or cultivate cannabis in private for his or her personal consumption in private. The use, including smoking, of cannabis in public or in the presence of children or in the presence of non-consenting adult persons is not allowed," they said in the joint statement.

"The use or possession of cannabis in private other than by an adult for his or her personal consumption is also not permitted."

Dealing in cannabis, the state organs said, remains a serious criminal offense in terms of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act.

"Cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are currently listed as Schedule 7 substances in terms of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, except when present in processed hemp fibre and products containing not more than 0.1% of THC in a form not suitable for ingestion, smoking or inhaling purposes; or when present in processed products made from cannabis seed containing not more than 0.001% of THC; or when used for medicinal purposes," read the statement.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is listed as a Schedule 4 substance. Certain CBD-containing preparations have been excluded from the operation of the Schedules by the Minister of Health for a time-limited period.

"Any person who imports or manufactures a CBD-containing medicine in accordance with the exclusion notice must still be in possession of a license issued in terms of section 22C(1)(b) of the Medicines Act and comply with any relevant standards, including current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards. Such persons must be able to present verified assessment by an accredited laboratory of the CBD and/or THC content of any product or medicine when requested," reads the statement.

The SAPS said it will act against businesses and individuals illegally trading the products.

"Members of the public are encouraged to download the MySAPSApp on any iPhone or android to have easy access to the police to, among others, provide tip-offs or one may to report any information relating to the sale of cannabis to the SAPS through the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated in the strictest confidence," they said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Summary: Trump impeachment inquiry awaits key witnesses, but some will be no-shows

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump impeachment inquiry awaits key witnesses, but some will be no-showsU.S. lawmakers leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump have scheduled another crucial round...

UPDATE 2-Labour's Corbyn brands UK PM Johnson's Brexit plans "Thatcherism on steroids"

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday of seeking to hijack Brexit to unleash a Thatcherite bonfire of regulation that would usher in what he cast as a much harsher brand of American-style ca...

India says supports FTA talks with EU after refusing to join China-led accord

India should hold talks with the European Union for a free trade agreement, the government said on Tuesday, a day after it refused to join a China-backed regional trade pact for fear of a flood of cheap Chinese imports. Trade Minister Piyus...

HCL Infosystems loss widens to Rs 39.9 cr in Q2

IT company HCL Infosystems on Tuesday posted a wider consolidated loss of Rs 39.92 crore for the September 2019 quarter. The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 33 crore in the July-September 2018 quarter, a regulatory filing said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019