Philippines: Judge Mario Banez shot dead in San Fernando

Judge Mario Anacleto Banez of the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 in Tagudin town, Ilocos Sur, was shot dead by unidentified suspect on Tuesday, CNN Philippines reported. It was not immediately clear there was more than one gunman involved in the shooting.

Banez was reportedly on his way back home when the incident happened at around 5:40 PM local time.

Last September, Judge Banez had acquitted Rachel Mariano, a health worker accused by the army of being a New Peoples Army (NPA) rebel who masterminded an ambush of members of the 81st Infantry Battalion in 2017 in Quirino, Ilocos Sur, where one soldier died.

Judge Banez is reportedly the 6th judge killed under the Duterte administration since July 2016, according to Rappler.

