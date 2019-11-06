International Development News
Malaysia's Petronas approached to take part in Saudi Aramco IPO

Image Credit: Facebook/Aramco

Malaysian state oil and gas company Petronas was recently approached by Saudi Aramco to participate in the Middle Eastern company's initial public offering, Petronas said on Wednesday.

"Petronas confirms that we have been recently approached by representatives of Saudi Aramco to consider Petronas' participation in its initial public offering exercise," Petronas said in an email.

"However, we will not be providing any further comments on this matter at this time."

