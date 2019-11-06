Venezeula's PDVSA debt to Russia's Rosneft shrinks to $0.8 bln

Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said on Wednesday that Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA had cut its outstanding debt to the company to $800 million by the end of the third quarter. The debt decreased from $1.1 billion as of the end of the second quarter.

Rosneft also said that Kurdistan's debt was $2.2 billion as of the end of the third quarter, up from $1.9 billion previously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)