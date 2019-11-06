International Development News
Development News Edition

Venezeula's PDVSA debt to Russia's Rosneft shrinks to $0.8 bln

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:03 IST
Venezeula's PDVSA debt to Russia's Rosneft shrinks to $0.8 bln
Russian oil giant Rosneft (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said on Wednesday that Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA had cut its outstanding debt to the company to $800 million by the end of the third quarter. The debt decreased from $1.1 billion as of the end of the second quarter.

Rosneft also said that Kurdistan's debt was $2.2 billion as of the end of the third quarter, up from $1.9 billion previously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Shipping Corp narrows loss to Rs 41 cr in Jul-Sept

The Shipping Corporation of India on Wednesday reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 40.91 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019. The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 124.51 crore in the year-ago period, acco...

Bosch Q2 net drops 77 pc to Rs 98 cr

Auto component major Bosch on Wednesday reported a 76.57 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 98.4 crore for the second quarter ended September, impacted by sluggish demand in the automobile industry. The company, which had posted...

Veterinary services alerted after FMD confirmed in Molemole

A herd of cattle on a farm in the Molemole district of Limpopo has tested positive for Foot and Mouth Disease FMD.The farm is located in the previous FMD-free zone of South Africa, said the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries ...

Mi CC9 Pro: Here's everything about Xiaomi's 108MP Penta camera phone

HIGHLIGHTThe Device will go on sale on November 11 in Mainland, China.Mi CC9 Pro will be available in Aurora Green, Glacier White, and Midnight Black colorXiaomi officially unveiled today the much-anticipated Mi CC9 Pro with the worlds firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019