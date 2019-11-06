International Development News
Goa Cong warns of tragedy if naphtha-laden vessel not salvaged

  • Panaji
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:30 IST
A situation similar to Bhopal gas tragedy might emerge in the state if the unmanned naphtha- laden vessel, grounded off Goa coast, is not emptied, state Congress unit claimed on Wednesday. An unmanned vessel carrying 2,000 tonnes of naphtha, 50 tonnes of heavy oil and 19 tonnes of diesel has been grounded off the Goa coast since October 24.

It has been almost 14 days since the vessel ran aground off the Goa coast, and the government has not been able to undertake salvage operation, GPCC president Girish Chodankar said here. There is no concrete move or deadline set to remove naphtha from the ship, and the government is risking lives of lakhs of people living in the nearby areas, he added.

"I am making a responsible statement here. We foresee a Bhopal Gas tragedy-like situation if the naphtha is not removed immediately," Chodankar said. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Tuesday said two Singapore-based companies had come forward to empty the vessel and the salvage operation will take at least 10 to 15 days, once a work order is issued...

