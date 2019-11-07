International Development News
Development News Edition

African countries use Africa Oil Week to promote oil and gas sectors

Senegal’s Oil and Energy Minister Mahamadou Makhtar Cisse used the platform to launch, for the first time in the history of petroleum exploration in his country, a licensing round of three blocks of sediment basin.

African countries use Africa Oil Week to promote oil and gas sectors
Senegal has seen predominantly natural gas discoveries offshore in recent years, most of which are shared with neighboring Mauritania. Image Credit: Pixabay

Several African countries have used the Africa Oil Week (AOW) (Africa-OilWeek.com) event in Cape Town this week to promote their oil and gas sectors to a global audience of investors, suppliers and other key stakeholders.

Senegal's Oil and Energy Minister Mahamadou Makhtar Cisse used the platform to launch, for the first time in the history of petroleum exploration in his country, a licensing round of three blocks of sediment basin.

The licensing round would be promoted at international oil conferences in London, Houston, and Dakar during a first phase of the process, while energy companies would be able to evaluate the blocks' potential between the end of January and end of July 2020, the minister said.

Senegal has seen predominantly natural gas discoveries offshore in recent years, most of which are shared with neighboring Mauritania.

Angola's newly formed national oil, gas, and biofuels agency, ANGP, announced that the country has formed a consortium with five international oil companies, including Eni and Chevron, to develop liquefied natural gas (LNG) for its Soyo plant.

The consortium's project, costing an initial $2 billion, is expected to start production by 2022.

Uganda's Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Irene Muloni, is leading a delegation of private and public sector players from Uganda's oil and gas sector at AOW.

Over the course of the week, in a National Showcase, Uganda is highlighting the ongoing second licensing round for oil exploration, which covers five highly prospective blocks with relatively good seismic and other data, Minister Muloni said.

Ghana told AOW delegates that plans, revising its laws on oil and gas licenses, sent to parliament last week, are an effort to spur production, and will revoke licenses from four companies that have not developed their assets.

Deputy Minister for Petroleum Mohammed Amin Adam said that the proposed changes would allow companies producing in blocks to explore elsewhere in the same area without having to get a new license.

Equatorial Guinea's Oil Minister, Obiang Lima, said that his country would award seven to eight blocks from its current licensing round at the end of November.

A data room for companies interested in the Zafiro oilfield license would be opened as soon as possible Minister Lima said.

Chairman of Mozambique's upstream regulator, INP, Carlos Zacarias announced that the country's long-awaited sixth licensing round is due to be launched early next year.

INP, Zacarias said, is currently working out which acreage to offer industry and will then submit its proposal to the government for approval.

Somalian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed said his country was embarked on a path to transform Somalia's petroleum industry and attract the attention of new investors, with significant progress having been made in recent years.

The passing of the petroleum law earlier this year – key features of which were a commitment to transparency and revenue-sharing, the Minister said.

The first example of this commitment, albeit small, was receipt of US$1.7million in rental payments from Exxon and Shell.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-No sign of new cabinet as Lebanese leaders meet, bank curbs continue

Lebanons outgoing Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri met President Michel Aoun on Thursday without announcing progress towards forming a new government, as banking sources said most financial transfers out of the country remained blocked.Already...

Prohibitory orders in Palghar district

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the entire Palghar district of Maharashtra from Thursday to November 20 ahead of the verdict in the Ayodhya case. District Collector Kailas Shinde issued the orders with a view to maintaining law and ...

Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Adityanath directs officials to crack down on those disrupting peace

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya land dispute, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a video conference with all the District Magistrates and senior officials directing them to crack down on those trying...

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Lyft asks Americans to ditch their cars for ride-hailing vouchers

Lyft Inc on Thursday said it was rolling out an offer to users in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago to sell their cars and receive credit on the ride-hailing platform. Those who sell their vehicle through Carvana Co, an online used car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019