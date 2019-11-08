Kiwis moving to Ultra-fast Broadband with 74 percent of Rolleston

The latest Quarterly Connectivity Report shows that more and more New Zealanders are moving to Ultra-fast Broadband (UFB), with Rolleston having the highest uptake at 74 percent, as at the end of September.

"This means that nearly three-quarters of Rolleston's households and businesses have moved to ultra-fast services. That is an unprecedented amount of uptake in a New Zealand town and shows that the UFB network is not just providing benefits in the larger cities," Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister, Kris Faafoi, said.

At the end of September, there were 10 cities and towns with uptake over 60 percent. Whatawhata has jumped from 64 percent to 69 percent and Waiuku, Horitiu, and Lincoln, have an uptake of between 66 and 67 percent.

Nationally, UFB uptake has increased from 52 percent to just under 55 percent since the June quarter, which is higher than originally expected.

There were an additional 58,912 UFB connections in the three months to the end of September.

"With UFB roll-out in 126 cities and towns around New Zealand, the deployment is now 87 percent completed and still ahead of schedule," Minister Faafoi said.

Broadband coverage in rural areas has also steadily increased with approximately 40,000 households and businesses in hard to reach regions of New Zealand now having access to improved broadband under phase two of the Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI2).

Coverage has been provided to 1,416 additional rural households and businesses between June and September, enabling better online farm management, improvement in farm security in isolated areas, and better education access for rural students.

14 new mobile towers were commissioned during the latest update period, providing mobile coverage to three more tourism areas and 70 kilometers of State Highway mobile 'blackspots'.

There are now 29 tourism sites and 308 kilometers of State Highway which have improved coverage from all three mobile operators.

"This investment and the connectivity it is making available shows this Government's continued commitment to closing the digital divide so all New Zealanders who want connectivity, have it," Mr. Faafoi said.

When work on RBI2 and MBSF is completed by 2023 and combined with the completion of the UFB roll-out, New Zealand will have broadband coverage to 99.8 percent of the population.

It is also pleasing to note that during the September quarter a further 17 marae were connected to broadband bringing the total marae connected to 31.

The Quarterly Connectivity Report is released by Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and can be found at www.crowninfrastructure.govt.nz/quarterly

The report provides information on the progress of:

Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) roll-out

Phase Two of the Rural Broadband Initiative and Mobile Black Spots Fund (RBI2/MBSF) programs

Provincial Growth Fund marae digital connectivity programme

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)