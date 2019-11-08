International Development News
Development News Edition

Kiwis moving to Ultra-fast Broadband with 74 percent of Rolleston

Nationally, UFB uptake has increased from 52 percent to just under 55 percent since the June quarter, which is higher than originally expected.

Kiwis moving to Ultra-fast Broadband with 74 percent of Rolleston
“With UFB roll-out in 126 cities and towns around New Zealand, the deployment is now 87 percent completed and still ahead of schedule,” Minister Faafoi said. Image Credit: storyblocks

The latest Quarterly Connectivity Report shows that more and more New Zealanders are moving to Ultra-fast Broadband (UFB), with Rolleston having the highest uptake at 74 percent, as at the end of September.

"This means that nearly three-quarters of Rolleston's households and businesses have moved to ultra-fast services. That is an unprecedented amount of uptake in a New Zealand town and shows that the UFB network is not just providing benefits in the larger cities," Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister, Kris Faafoi, said.

At the end of September, there were 10 cities and towns with uptake over 60 percent. Whatawhata has jumped from 64 percent to 69 percent and Waiuku, Horitiu, and Lincoln, have an uptake of between 66 and 67 percent.

Nationally, UFB uptake has increased from 52 percent to just under 55 percent since the June quarter, which is higher than originally expected.

There were an additional 58,912 UFB connections in the three months to the end of September.

"With UFB roll-out in 126 cities and towns around New Zealand, the deployment is now 87 percent completed and still ahead of schedule," Minister Faafoi said.

Broadband coverage in rural areas has also steadily increased with approximately 40,000 households and businesses in hard to reach regions of New Zealand now having access to improved broadband under phase two of the Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI2).

Coverage has been provided to 1,416 additional rural households and businesses between June and September, enabling better online farm management, improvement in farm security in isolated areas, and better education access for rural students.

14 new mobile towers were commissioned during the latest update period, providing mobile coverage to three more tourism areas and 70 kilometers of State Highway mobile 'blackspots'.

There are now 29 tourism sites and 308 kilometers of State Highway which have improved coverage from all three mobile operators.

"This investment and the connectivity it is making available shows this Government's continued commitment to closing the digital divide so all New Zealanders who want connectivity, have it," Mr. Faafoi said.

When work on RBI2 and MBSF is completed by 2023 and combined with the completion of the UFB roll-out, New Zealand will have broadband coverage to 99.8 percent of the population.

It is also pleasing to note that during the September quarter a further 17 marae were connected to broadband bringing the total marae connected to 31.

The Quarterly Connectivity Report is released by Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and can be found at www.crowninfrastructure.govt.nz/quarterly

The report provides information on the progress of:

Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) roll-out

Phase Two of the Rural Broadband Initiative and Mobile Black Spots Fund (RBI2/MBSF) programs

Provincial Growth Fund marae digital connectivity programme

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks close in on record highs on U.S.-China trade deal hopes

World stocks rallied to near record highs on Friday after China said it had agreed with the United States to cancel tariffs in phases, a key demand of Beijing for sealing a deal to end a trade war that has slowed economic growth and roiled ...

New initiative launched to support small businesses through guidance

A new initiative to better support small businesses through hands-on mentoring and advice has been launched by the Minister for Small Business.The first event in the Kiwi Business Boost series of regional workshops and online tools has been...

UPDATE 4-Trump must pay $2 million for misusing namesake charity - NY judge

A New York state judge on Thursday ordered U.S. President Donald Trump to pay 2 million for misusing his namesake charitable foundation, resulting in funds being used to advance his 2016 presidential campaign. Justice Saliann Scarpulla, of ...

PG&E falls into deeper hole in 3Q with USD 1.6 billion loss

New York, Nov 8 AP Pacific Gas Electric reported another huge loss on Thursday as the fallout from catastrophic wildfires blamed on its outdated transmission lines drive the bankrupt utility into a deeper hole. The company estimated its fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019