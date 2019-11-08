Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update 2019 to be released on 11 Dec
The Coalition Government will publish the 2020 Budget Policy Statement at the same time, outlining the priorities for Budget 2020.
The Treasury's 2019 Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU) will be released on Wednesday, December 11, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.
Further details on arrangements for the release will be made available by the Treasury in due course.
(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)
