Regional Plan-2041 for NCR to address development related issues

The inaugural conclave "NCR-2041" with the theme "Planning for Tomorrow's Greatest Capital Region" will be held in the national capital on 11th November 2019. The Regional Plan-2041 for NCR will be among the key instruments to address various issues related to the harmonious development of the largest metropolitan region of the world. The Conclave will be chaired by Shri D.S. Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of India.

The Conclave will have participation from all NCR participating States, concerned Ministries/Departments of Govt. of India, Knowledge Institutions, Industries, Housing Associations, Subject Experts, Field Officers from various districts, and other stakeholders. Engagement of experts from various organizations/stakeholders is being ensured for the successful preparation of this multi-sectoral regional plan. This is an effort to encourage deeper participation from all the stakeholders. It is an effort that understands planning for this vast and diverse region to make it "Future-Ready", which can be achieved through an inclusive and consultative exercise with the active participation of all stakeholders.

The Regional Plan with the horizon year 2021 was notified on the 17th of September 2005 and is presently in force. A Regional Plan with the next horizon year 2041 is required to be prepared now. The Regional Plan addresses various sectors namely Transport, Water, Sewerage, Solid Waste, Power, Regional Land use, etc. As per a report by United Nation, Delhi is slated to become the world's largest metropolis overtaking Tokyo by 2028.

The National Capital Region (NCR) is a distinct federal setup having the National Capital Territory of Delhi as its core. It is a unique example of inter-state regional planning and development. The NCR covers around 55,083 sq.kms. of the area with around 60 million population. The constituent areas of the National Capital Region are as under:

Entire National Capital Territory of Delhi

Haryana sub-region comprises of districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonepat, Rewari, Jhajjar, Mewat, Palwal, Panipat, Mahendregarh, Jind, Karnal, Bhiwani, and Charkhi Dadri.

Rajasthan sub-region comprises of districts of Alwar and Bharatpur.

Uttar Pradesh Sub-region comprises of districts of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bulandsahr, Baghpat, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli.

For the development of the above, the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) was constituted by the Act of Parliament in 1985, as a statutory body under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of India. The NCRPB is tasked to evolve harmonized policies for the control of land-uses and development of infrastructure in the region so as to avoid any haphazard development.

(With Inputs from PIB)