International Development News
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-IPO prospectus lays out main risks to Aramco's operations

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 05:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 04:52 IST
FACTBOX-IPO prospectus lays out main risks to Aramco's operations
Aramco is the world's largest oil producer, pumping 10% of global supply, and it's most profitable. Image Credit: Facebook/Aramco

Saudi state oil giant Aramco unveiled the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) on Saturday, laying out the main material risks that may adversely affect the company's business or its financial position. Aramco is the world's largest oil producer, pumping 10% of global supply, and it's most profitable. Weaker oil prices cut its first-half net profit by 12% to $46.9 billion this year, but the figures still overshadowed Apple Inc, the world's most profitable listed company, which made $31.5 billion.

Below are the main risks, according to the prospectus:

OPERATIONS

Operations may be affected by global oil prices, oil supply and demand, economic and geopolitical events that may affect international trade as well as the impact of climate change on the demand for, and price of, hydrocarbons. The Saudi government determines the kingdom's maximum level of oil production. State finances are highly connected to the oil and gas industry.

Aramco's operations may be affected by decisions regarding output levels made by the kingdom as a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), or by other producing states. The Saudi government may direct Aramco to undertake projects or provide assistance for initiatives outside its core business.

Aramco's financial position may be adversely affected if the kingdom stops pegging its currency, the riyal, to the U.S. dollar.

INSURANCE

Aramco does not insure against all risks and its insurance may not protect it against liability from all potential events including major crude oil spills, environmental disasters, terrorist attacks or acts of war.

LITIGATION

Aramco has been subject to significant litigation, including allegations of violations of antitrust laws partially arising from the kingdom's OPEC membership. The OPEC-related antitrust lawsuits have been dismissed on the basis of sovereign defenses under U.S. law, but there is no assurance the firm will prevail in its assertion of these defenses in the future.

TERRORISM AND CONFLICTS

Political and social instability, unrest, actual or potential armed conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa and other areas may affect Aramco's operations and financial position. Terrorism and armed conflict may materially and adversely affect the market price of its shares.

THE OFFERING

The IPO is expected to be the largest issuance to trade on the local Tadawul stock exchange, which modernized its platform to accommodate the exceptionally high trading volume. Changes to trading mechanisms and procedures are untested and there can be no assurance they will adequately facilitate the listing. Non-qualified foreign investors will not hold legal title to the shares and will not be able to vote according to the shares in which they hold an economic benefit.

All purchases and sales of shares on Tadawul will be denominated in local currency. There is no guarantee foreign investors will have the ability to obtain the riyal in amounts necessary to purchase the desired amount of shares or swap. The Saudi government will continue to own a controlling interest after the IPO and be able to control matters requiring shareholder approval. It will have veto power with respect to any shareholder action or approval requiring a majority vote.

Aramco may change its dividend policy without prior notice to its minority shareholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to host NATO chief as alliance faces strains

Washington, Nov 10 AFP US President Donald Trump will host NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Washington at a time of severe strain within the Atlantic alliance, the White House announced Saturday. The two leaders will discuss NATO allies progr...

US-born IS bride appeals again to come home from Syria

A US-born woman who says she regrets having joined the Islamic State group has appealed again to come home from the refugee camp where she lives with her small son in Syria. The government is refusing to let Hoda Muthana return to the US, ...

Saudi Aramco stock offering to launch November 17

Saudi Aramco announced in a prospectus Saturday that its much-anticipated initial public offering will begin on November 17, with a final share price to be determined on December 5, a day after subscriptions close. After years of delay and ...

Soccer-Ecuador's Independiente win rain-interrupted Sudamericana final

Unheralded Ecuadorean side Independiente del Valle overcame a rain-sodden pitch to beat Argentinas Colon 3-1 and win the Copa Sudamericana on Saturday in a final interrupted for over half an hour by a tropical downpour. The game kicked off ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019