IOCL gets environment clearance to set up Rs 766-cr 2G ethanol plant in Panipat

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 17:04 IST
IOCL gets environment clearance to set up Rs 766-cr 2G ethanol plant in Panipat
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Ministry of Environment has granted clearance to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to set up a Rs 766-crore 2G ethanol plant in Haryana's Panipat district. Making the announcement through a tweet on Sunday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Happy to inform that Environment Clearance is given to IOCL to set up a new 2G Ethanol plant in Panipat."

He also said that the project would help in achieving the goal of doubling farmers' income. "This project not only promotes the use of environment-friendly fuel but also aids in fulfillment of government's goal of doubling farmers' income," he tweeted.

The IOCL had submitted a proposal seeking environment clearance for its proposed 100 KLPD Ligno-Cellulosic 2G ethanol plant at Baholi in Panipat district of Haryana. The estimated investment in setting up the plant is Rs 766 crore.

Ethanol produced will be used for blending in transportation fuel, an official source said. Recently, the central government had notified that no environmental clearance would be required by sugar mills to produce additional ethanol from sugarcane juice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Fabulous France fell Australia for Fed Cup title

France emerged teary-eyed and triumphant from a weekend of grit and inspiration to claim their first Fed Cup title in 16 years with a 3-2 win on Sunday over hosts Australia.Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia combined for the decisive p...

We respect Ayodhya verdict; Time to end politically motivated

With the Supreme Court settling the Ayodhya land dispute case, it was time to bring curtains down on such politically motivated issues and focus on uplifting millions in the country from hunger and poverty, prominent Muslim leader of Kerala...

Malta has deal with Libya coastguard over migrant interceptions -report

Maltas armed forces have started cooperating with Libyas coastguard to turn back migrant boats heading into Maltas search and rescue zone, a newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a secret government deal. The government declined to comment d...

Iran announces discovery of massive oil field

Tehran, Nov 10 AFP Iran has discovered a massive new oil field, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday, a find that would boost its proven reserves by about a third in a rare piece of good news for an economy battered by US sanctions. In a sp...
