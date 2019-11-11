International Development News
Development News Edition

Power services in cyclone-hit ares of Odisha, Bengal restored; phones soon

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 15:22 IST
Power services in cyclone-hit ares of Odisha, Bengal restored; phones soon

Power services in cyclone 'Bulbul' hit areas in West Bengal and Odisha have been restored on Monday, while telecommunication links are expected to be back soon. This was conveyed at a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, which took stock of the relief and restoration works in the aftermath of the cyclone over West Bengal and Odisha.

West Bengal reported seven human casualties, damages to about one lakh houses and standing crops, an official statement said. While electricity has been restored, telecom services are expected to be restored shortly.

Though no human casualty was reported from Odisha, there has been extensive damage to standing crops in over two lakhs hectares. Power and water supplies have been restored barring a few areas where services are expected to be resumed by Tuesday, the statement said. The NCMC assured all central assistance in terms of additional stocks of food items, drinking water, health services as well as restoration of telecom and power services.

Central teams would be visiting the affected areas in both the states within this week to take stock of the damages. Both the states indicated that they are carrying out detailed assessment after which they may seek specific central assistance, if required.

It may be recalled that IMD had provided regular and timely alerts on a sustained basis about the cyclone to the states. Concerned central agencies including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Coast Guard etc have been fully involved in rescue and relief operations, the statement said. Senior officers of the ministries of Home, Defence, Power, Telecommunications, Agriculture and Cooperation, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Food Processing Industries, Health and Family Welfare, as well as those from NDRF and National Disaster Management Authority attended the meeting.

Senior officers from West Bengal and Odisha participated in the meeting through video conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Right To Protein Health Campaign Launched to Create Awareness About the Importance of Proteins in an Indian Diet

Protein-O-Meter - an online protein calculator will track protein in an Indian diet MUMBAI, Nov. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Right To Protein, a nation-wide public health initiative, has been announced that will increase general awareness about...

Beijing slams Pompeo for 'Cold War thinking' in Berlin speech

Beijing, Nov 11 AFP China on Monday accused Mike Pompeo of outdated Cold War thinking after the US Secretary of State warned against a Chinese threat to Western freedoms. Pompeo -- who spoke in Germany on the eve of the 30th anniversary of ...

Macron marks Remembrance Day, 101 years since end of WWI

Paris, Nov 11 AP French President Emmanuel Macron marked Remembrance Day Monday by relighting the flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under Paris Arc de Triomphe, below a spectacular giant Tricolor. Greeted by Prime Minister Edouard Ph...

Buzz around Jaipur resort hosting Maha Cong MLAs

A resort in the Rajasthan capital has become one of the centres of power play amid efforts to form the government in Maharashtra. Since Friday evening, the new Congress MLAs are holed up at the resort on Delhi Road near here while party le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019