International Development News
Development News Edition

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

Matano assumes the leadership position previously held by Keiko Honda, who retired from the World Bank Group on October 31, 2019.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 08:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 08:01 IST
Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA
Under Honda’s tenure, MIGA expanded its IDA, climate and overall portfolio, enhanced cooperation with other MDBs, and strengthened MIGA as a global risk insurer in development finance. Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

World Bank Group President David Malpass today announced the appointment of Hiroshi Matano as Executive Vice President of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), an arm of the World Bank Group that promotes cross-border investment in developing countries by providing political risk insurance and credit enhancement to investors and lenders. Matano, a Japanese national, is joining the Agency from BOT Lease, a Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) affiliate company.

"Matano has more than 30 years of experience in banking and finance at MUFG, which is a global leader in project finance. I am pleased to have him lead MIGA, where his background managing assets across global markets will be invaluable for forging partnerships and developing MIGA's business," said Malpass.

Matano has been Managing Executive Officer at BOT Lease since June 2017. He also served as Global Head of Structure Finance at MUFG. Earlier in his career, he was seconded to the International Finance Corporation for three years. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Keio University and a Master's degree from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University.

Matano assumes the leadership position previously held by Keiko Honda, who retired from the World Bank Group on October 31, 2019. Under Honda's tenure, MIGA expanded its IDA, climate and overall portfolio, enhanced cooperation with other MDBs, and strengthened MIGA as a global risk insurer in development finance.

Matano will take up his new position on December 16, 2019.

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging platform recently rolled out the new update for Android users that introduced a biometric security feature allowing users to unlock their chat app with a fingerprint. But with the latest WhatsApp...

Celtics down Mavs for eighth consecutive win

Kemba Walker sank eight 3-pointers and scored 24 of his 29 points in the second half to lead the host Boston Celtics past the Dallas Mavericks 116-106 on Monday night. Jaylen Brown had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 17 a...

UPDATE 3-Hong Kong police fire tear gas as transport chaos grips city

Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at a university campus on Tuesday and residents of the Asian financial centre struggled to get to work as territory-wide transport disruptions wreaked commuter havoc and activists planned flash protests....

Soccer-'We figured things out': England's Sterling draws line under Gomez clash

Englands Raheem Sterling has conceded that emotions got the better of him in a bust-up with team mate Joe Gomez at the national training camp but said he was ready to move on after being dropped by the Football Association. The Daily Mail r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019