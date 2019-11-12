Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

World Bank Group President David Malpass today announced the appointment of Hiroshi Matano as Executive Vice President of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), an arm of the World Bank Group that promotes cross-border investment in developing countries by providing political risk insurance and credit enhancement to investors and lenders. Matano, a Japanese national, is joining the Agency from BOT Lease, a Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) affiliate company.

"Matano has more than 30 years of experience in banking and finance at MUFG, which is a global leader in project finance. I am pleased to have him lead MIGA, where his background managing assets across global markets will be invaluable for forging partnerships and developing MIGA's business," said Malpass.

Matano has been Managing Executive Officer at BOT Lease since June 2017. He also served as Global Head of Structure Finance at MUFG. Earlier in his career, he was seconded to the International Finance Corporation for three years. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Keio University and a Master's degree from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University.

Matano assumes the leadership position previously held by Keiko Honda, who retired from the World Bank Group on October 31, 2019. Under Honda's tenure, MIGA expanded its IDA, climate and overall portfolio, enhanced cooperation with other MDBs, and strengthened MIGA as a global risk insurer in development finance.

Matano will take up his new position on December 16, 2019.