International Development News
Development News Edition

Probability of load shedding remains: Eskom

“With unplanned breakdowns that are above 10 500 MW as at 06h00, the probability of load shedding remains but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary,” Eskom said in a statement.

Probability of load shedding remains: Eskom
According to Eskom, there is sufficient diesel for open-cycle gas turbines and water at the pumped storage schemes to supplement the shortage of capacity, if required. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Power company Eskom says the system remains constrained and vulnerable with generating plants performing at very low levels of reliability.

"With unplanned breakdowns that are above 10 500 MW as at 06h00, the probability of load shedding remains but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary," Eskom said in a statement.

According to Eskom, there is sufficient diesel for open-cycle gas turbines and water at the pumped storage schemes to supplement the shortage of capacity, if required.

The Emergency Response Command Centre (ERCC) continues to monitor the system closely.

"Eskom wishes to remind customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel for open cycle gas turbines or low water levels at the pumped storage schemes, could result in load shedding at short notice," Eskom said.

As communicated in the Summer Plan on 4 September 2019, unplanned breakdowns above 9 500 MW require the use of emergency resources at a high rate and they increase the probability of load shedding if the supply constraints are sustained for a long period.

"A concerted collective effort to reduce demand can help to lessen the level of load shedding," Eskom said.

Eskom urged customers to use electricity sparingly by:

• Setting air-conditioners' average temperature at 23ºC.

• Switching off geysers over peak periods.

• Setting swimming pool pump cycles to run twice a day, three hours at a time for optimal energy use.

• At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch. Avoid standby or sleep mode.

Customers are advised to check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom or municipal websites.

"We remind customers that load shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from total collapse or blackout. We will continue to keep South Africans informed about the status of the electricity system," Eskom said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan police arrests illegal arms supplier from Madhya Pradesh

The Rajasthan Police has arrested a notorious illegal arms supplier from Badwani district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said.A team of SOG from Kota was in Madhya Pradesh since Thursday. They caught Bahadur Singh from his native...

Edelweiss arm gets Rs 525 cr from Sanaka Capital, others

The Edelweiss Group is a Rs 525 crore fund infusion from growth-focused private equity platform Sanaka Capital and a few other co-investors. The fund raised will be pumped into Edelweiss Global Investment Advisors, its investment advisory b...

Mauritius rugby takes bold step in sending young squad at Africa Men’s 7s 2019

The proteges of coach Yoan De Coriolis impressed many on-lookers and observers present at Johannesburgs Bosman Stadium despite finishing second last at the tournament. The players showcased a flamboyant style of play in attack with several ...

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Vodafone said its future in India could be in doubt unless the government stopped hitting operators with higher taxes and charges, after a court judgment over license fees resulted in a 1.9 billion euro group loss in its first half. Chief E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019