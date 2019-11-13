JNU Protest: Government withdraw increased hostel fees
The protest by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) forced the government to bow down.
The union government has finally withdrawn the increased hostel fees. Also, a scheme has been proposed to provide financial assistance to poor students.
#JNU Executive Committee announces major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the EWS students. Time to get back to classes. @HRDMinistry— R. Subrahmanyam (@subrahyd) November 13, 2019
- READ MORE ON:
- JNU Protest