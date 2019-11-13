International Development News
Development News Edition

DEPwD devoted to welfare of Divyangjan, Thaawarchand Gehlot says

Many organisations and private institutions participated in today’s job fair to provide suitable jobs to Divyangjans with an aim to provide equal opportunities and employment to them by envisaging and integrating the idea of equality within the society.

DEPwD devoted to welfare of Divyangjan, Thaawarchand Gehlot says
The new DEPwD Act empowers all Divyangjan nationwide as the categories of Disabilities for Divyangjan have been increased from 7 categories to 21 categories, thus broadening the scope of the schemes for more  Divyangjan. Image Credit: ANI

Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment visited "Sashakt Divyang-A Unique Mega Event with Exclusive Job Fair for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs)" organised by Ladli foundation trust here today. Smt. Shakuntala D. Gamlin, Secretary, Department of Empowerment Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) was also present on the occasion. Many organisations and private institutions participated in today's job fair to provide suitable jobs to Divyangjans with an aim to provide equal opportunities and employment to them by envisaging and integrating the idea of equality within the society.

Addressing on the occasion, Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot said that the Department of Empowerment Persons with Disabilities under Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment is devoted to the overall welfare of the Divyangjan and many new initiatives have been taken during past five and half years. The new DEPwD Act empowers all Divyangjan nationwide as the categories of Disabilities for Divyangjan have been increased from 7 categories to 21 categories, thus broadening the scope of the schemes for more Divyangjan. Now Divyngjan has a proper reservation in all government educational institutions and all government jobs. He said that during this period 7 Guinness Book of world records have been created by Divyangjan. He opined that the challenges faced by the PwDs are the cause of great concern in our country and appealed to the people from all walks of life to come forward to assist and help Divyangjan.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Technology to lead business collaboration: "Future of Meetings" research by Barco and Savanta

New Delhi India Nov 13 ANINewsVoir New-age collaborative technology is at the core of stronger business relations and improves turnaround for enterprises by minimizing the waste of time and human resources during inefficient meetings. India...

UPDATE 1-Trump impeachment probe goes public as political drama mounts

The impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump will reach a critical juncture on Wednesday when lawmakers launch their first televised public hearings, marking a new, high-stakes phase of proceedings that could determine the fate ...

No Scottish referendum in first term if Labour wins -Corbyn

A Labour government would not grant a referendum on Scottish independence in the first term if it is elected, leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday. Scottish nationalists led by Nicola Sturgeon have suggested they could support a progressi...

Kremlin sees "positive dynamic" in work on four-way Ukraine summit

The Kremlin said on Wednesday there was a positive dynamic in preparations to hold a four-way international summit on the conflict in eastern Ukraine.A breakthrough at talks between Moscow and Kiev on Oct. 1 appeared to open the way for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019