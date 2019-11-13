DEPwD devoted to welfare of Divyangjan, Thaawarchand Gehlot says

Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment visited "Sashakt Divyang-A Unique Mega Event with Exclusive Job Fair for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs)" organised by Ladli foundation trust here today. Smt. Shakuntala D. Gamlin, Secretary, Department of Empowerment Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) was also present on the occasion. Many organisations and private institutions participated in today's job fair to provide suitable jobs to Divyangjans with an aim to provide equal opportunities and employment to them by envisaging and integrating the idea of equality within the society.

Addressing on the occasion, Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot said that the Department of Empowerment Persons with Disabilities under Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment is devoted to the overall welfare of the Divyangjan and many new initiatives have been taken during past five and half years. The new DEPwD Act empowers all Divyangjan nationwide as the categories of Disabilities for Divyangjan have been increased from 7 categories to 21 categories, thus broadening the scope of the schemes for more Divyangjan. Now Divyngjan has a proper reservation in all government educational institutions and all government jobs. He said that during this period 7 Guinness Book of world records have been created by Divyangjan. He opined that the challenges faced by the PwDs are the cause of great concern in our country and appealed to the people from all walks of life to come forward to assist and help Divyangjan.

(With Inputs from PIB)