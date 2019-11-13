Santosh K Gangwar wishes a bright future to students from ESIC College

Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour& Employment, Govt. of India informed that ESIC has recently taken initiative viz. The partnership of ESIC with PMJAY – Ayushman Bharat to provide medical care to ESIC beneficiaries in 102 designated newly implemented districts. He further said that ESIC has relaxed the norms for opening of hospitals and now 30 bedded hospitals will be built where 20000 IPs are present. He also informed about ESIC – Chinta se Mukti mobile app and availability of Helpdesk for Stakeholders.

Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar speaking as chief guest at the 3rd Graduation Ceremony of ESIC Dental College & Hospital, Rohini, Delhi organized at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi today.

While addressing the gathering, the Minister wished all the graduating students a bright future and congratulated them for their achievement. He said that all graduates should perform their duties in the welfare of the society keeping the professional commitment in mind and serve their best to the country.

The other dignitaries to grace the occasion were Sh. Raj Kumar, IAS, Director General, Smt. Sandhya Shukla IA & AS, Financial Commissioner, Dr. R.K. Kataria, Medical Commissioner, Dr. P.L. Chaudhari, Medical Commissioner (ME), and Dr. Vivek Handa, Deputy Medical Commissioner (Medical Education). Dr. Dhirendra Srivastava, Dean, ESIC Dental College & Hospital, Rohini administered the pledge to the graduating students and emphasized the importance of Access, Quality, and Equity in Medical Education.

ESIC Dental College, Rohini, Delhi under the genesis of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, is only the 3rd Government Dental College in the Delhi-NCR region. The Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course offered at this institute is in strict adherence to guidelines set by the Dental Council of India and is affiliated to the prestigious Guru Gobind Singh Indra Prastha (GGSIP) University. With quality treatment and value-based dental education imparted at ESIC Dental College; ESIC continues to deliver quality medical care.

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation is a pioneer Social Security organization providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable Medical Care and a range of Cash Benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death, etc. The ESI Act applies to premises/precincts where 10 or more persons are employed. The employees drawing wages up to Rs. 21,000/- a month are entitled to health insurance cover and other benefits, under the ESI Act. The Act now applies to over 12.11 lakh factories and establishments across the country, benefiting about 3.49 crores family units of workers. As of now, the total beneficiary population of the ESI Scheme stands over 13.56 crores. Ever since its inception in 1952, the ESI Corporation has, so far, set up 159 Hospitals, 1500/148 Dispensaries / ISM Units, 793 Branch/Pay Offices, 29 Dispensary-cum-Branch Offices and 64 Regional & Sub-Regional/Divisional Offices.

(With Inputs from PIB)