International Development News
Development News Edition

National Seminar on Social Audit of Rural Development Programmes inaugurated

Delivering her address, the Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti expressed happiness at the effective implementation and monitoring of Rural Development Schemes across the Nation.

National Seminar on Social Audit of Rural Development Programmes inaugurated
To begin with, Social Audit Guidelines have been released today for National Social Assistance Program (NSAP) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana –Grameen (PMAY-G). Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Government's objective of bringing Good Governance through Transparency, Participation, and Accountability in all Government Schemes, the Ministry of Rural Development has decided to institutionalize social audits in its major schemes. To begin with, Social Audit Guidelines have been released today for National Social Assistance Program (NSAP) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana –Grameen (PMAY-G). The Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti inaugurated the 'National Seminar on Social Audit of Rural Development Programmes' today and released the guidelines for both the schemes namely NSAP and PMAY- G along with a report 'Status of Social Audits in India'.

Delivering her address, the Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti expressed happiness at the effective implementation and monitoring of Rural Development Schemes across the Nation. She said that in this era of social engineering, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi wants all the work to be done with transparency. She linked the Seminar with 'Sagar Manthan' and said that just like in 'Sagar Manthan', this seminar will also help in churning out vital points for the effective rollout of the schemes and their social audit. She also talked about PM's vision of taking out all citizens of India out of poverty by 2022 and said that the entire Ministry is working in that direction. She asserted that nothing is difficult as long as one is determined to complete the task and said that work will continue to be done in achieving these goals.

Delivering the keynotes address, the Secretary, Department of Rural Development expressed happiness over the progress made by several States in effectively undertaking various schemes of the Ministry and also the work is done on promoting & undertaking social audits. He said that all achievements are that of the people from Rural India and not those of the Ministry. Shri Sinha said that there is scope for exponential expansion in the field of social auditing and gave credit to the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj for working extensively in this field.

The two-day seminar has been organised at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on 13th and 14th November 2019 jointly by the Department of Rural Development and National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. Secretary, Department of Rural Development Shri Amarjeet Sinha and other senior officers of the Ministry were also present during the inauguration and shared their thoughts. The objective of the two-day seminar is to understand the current status of social audits and Social Audit Units and develop a plan for the rollout of social audits in other programs.

The Seminar will take stock of the current status of Social Audits and SAUs in terms of independency, funds, issues identified, actions are taken, etc. and will provide a platform for SAUs to share their experiences of conducting a social audit. Models and best practices in social audits from across States in India and also from other countries will be showcased. Participants will also develop an action plan for strengthening SAUs and roll-out of social audits in other rural development programs especially the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Boult to play for MI, Rajpoot for RR in 2020 IPL

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult will play for Mumbai Indians in next years Indian Premier League while domestic pacer Ankit Rajpoot will represent Rajasthan Royals after they were successfully traded by their respective franchises. Acco...

Star Air to start thrice-weekly flights on Bengaluru-Kalaburagi route from Nov 22

Star Air on Wednesday said it would start flights on the Bengaluru-Kalaburagi route thrice a week from November 22. The flight will depart from Bengaluru at 12.20 pm on Monday, Friday and Sunday to Kalaburagi district, which is around 570 k...

Decision on Ayodhya trust to be taken by PM: Culture minister

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday said the decision on the formation of the Ayodhya Trust will be taken at the level of the prime minister. The decision on the trust -- how will it be formed, who all will be its ...

Committee of creditors extends RCom's asset bid deadline by 10 days

Reliance Communications committee of creditors on Wednesday extended the deadline to submit bids for assets of the debt-ridden firm by another 10 days following a request from Reliance Jio, according to sources. Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019